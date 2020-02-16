A YouTuber Landed A Date With James Charles By Sliding Into His Mentions

In the most surprising news we’ve seen all day, a YouTuber called Turner “Tfue” Tenney landed a date with James Charles after sliding into his Twitter mentions.

The influencer - who has just come out of a high-profile split with fellow streamer Corinna Kopf - publicly responded to James’s request for someone to take him out on Valentine’s Day.

Me 👋🏻 — Tfue (@TTfue) February 14, 2020

The beauty vlogger had replied to his offer by questioning where their date should be, and it looks like the two guys then had an actual conversation over DM about the logistics of their meet-up.

Just yesterday, Tfue shared an image of himself and James riding off into the sunset on a jet-ski alongside the caption: “It never hurts to shoot your shot.”

According to Keemstar, James had jumped on a flight to Tampa, Florida to meet up with Tfue. Their date has left YouTube fans completely shook, with plenty of people wishing they could be this ballsy with their own crushes.

“Tana and jake are shaking in divorce court,” one person said, as another added: “Nice” and a third said: “Didn’t expect this to happen today, but I guess it did.”

Giphy

Valentine’s Day can be a tricky time to be single, so it’s great that these two went to so much effort to hang out with each other. Now, what do we have to do for someone to invite us on a jet-ski date in Florida?