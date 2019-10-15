Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series

Fans are feeling confused after noticing that Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star’s YouTube series failed to mention any of the James Charles drama that went down earlier this year.

The YouTubers have been working on a make-up collaboration for a long time, with their videos capturing all the meetings and decisions that went into the soon-to-be-released collection.

The trailer for the series suggested that they’d also be sharing footage from the Tati Westbrook vs James Charles feud that the internet lost its mind over back in the Spring.

But, now that the series is apparently over, their fanbase doesn’t understand why none of the clips featured in the trailer were included in the actual series.

I’m confused why shane teased the james charles drama but hasn’t put any of it in?? — Skye (@skyesailing) October 30, 2019

My only complaint about this Shane Dawson x Jeffree star thing is in the trailer they react to the James Charles and Tati beef but I have yet to see that 😫 — Tianna (@Triangle_Otero) October 29, 2019

Who else is disappointed about the fact that Shane didn’t include any Tati and James Charles drama like he promised in the trailer??? 😭😭😭 #ShanexJeffree — 𝖎𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖆 (@irinavosko) October 30, 2019

“I can’t believe I watched over 5 hours of this f**king Shane series to see the James Charles Tati tea and IT WAS CUT,” one person wrote, as another said: “I’m confused why Shane teased the James Charles drama but hasn’t put any of it in??”

A third fan said: “Okay is the Shane Dawson series over bc I specifically remember getting excited by the trailer bc the Tati and James Charles drama was in it? Where is that part? I need it.”

Video will be up a little later today! Last minute thing i wanted to change and i just don’t wanna have any regrets about this video. it means the whole world to me :,)))) 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) October 29, 2019

The video itself was published late after Shane revealed there was a “last minute thing” he wanted to change because he didn’t want to "have any regrets" about the video.

All in all, it sounds like Shane and Jeffree made a conscious decision to leave the past where it belongs and to focus on the more positive aspects of their collaboration instead.