James Charles Accidentally Reveals A Dramatic New Look On Instagram And We're Shook

James Charles has made the classic mistake of posting to his IG story instead of a closed group and the picture in question proves that he’s undergoing a major transformation.

Anyone who has ever stayed up until 3am watching the 19-year-old’s beauty tutorials will know that the YouTuber is usually a rocking a gorgeous shade of brunette hair.

It looks like he’s ready to try something new this Summer after accidentally posting a snap of himself with bleached blonde hair to his 15.8 million followers. No biggie.

James quickly realised his mistake and removed the image before tweeting: “Omfg I’m so f**king stupid lmao I tried to post that on my close friends and wasn’t paying attention" with three clown emojis.

Omfg I’m so fucking stupid lmao I tried to post that on my close friends and wasn’t paying attention 🤡🤡🤡 — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 15, 2019

But the damage had already been done as fans screengrabbed the shot and weighed in on his new look: “I love it, it looks lit but it will take time but I think it looks lit!!!!” one person said.

Another said: “you literally look so good omg,” as someone else concluded: “sISTer SnaPPed omg.”

you literally look so good omg pic.twitter.com/vSf8dRI56J — 𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕖♡ (@cosmicrager) August 15, 2019

sISTer SnaPPed omg pic.twitter.com/vQXct3Mr8m — Enzo Manuel (@itsmanuelenzo) August 15, 2019

Can I just say that we are dying our hair at the same time 👀 great minds think alike YASSS — 𝔍𝔬𝔰𝔥🐰 (@_spiritanimal_) August 15, 2019

While most fans are under the assumption he’ll stick to bright blonde, one person out there pointed out that he’d captioned the image as being “halfway” to his ideal shade. Their theory is that he’s stripped his hair of any colour to add a bolder shade to it later.

“My thought, if he's only halfway there I don't think it's staying blonde and I can't wait to see what color he pics,” the comment read.

My thought, if he's only halfway there I don't think it's staying blonde and I can't wait to see what color he pics — Tab7Kitt7 (@tab7_kitt7) August 15, 2019

Either way, we’re dying to see how this will turn out.