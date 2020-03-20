James Charles And Jeffree Star Have Seemingly Ended Their Dramatic Feud

It looks like James Charles and Jeffree Star have officially buried the hatchet after the latter took to social-media to compliment the former on his incredible make-up skills.

The unexpected interaction took place after the 20-year-old published a video of himself doing TikTok star Charli D’Amelio’s makeup.

Charli posted several screenshots from the video on social-media, which prompted Jeffree to reply: “Umm you look SO gorgeous!!! James killed it per usual.”

For anyone who’s forgotten the biggest YouTube feud in history, James publicly fell out with Tati Westbrook over his decision to promote a rival vitamin brand. At the time, Jeffree waded into the intense debate and accused James of being a “danger to society."

Umm you look SO gorgeous!!! James killed it per usual 💯 https://t.co/qb5qv5SgP7 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 22, 2020

A week later, Jeffree apologised for his messages and James agreed to move on: “I am on board to move on, will not speak about this further but do hope to speak in the future when we’re all ready.”

Considering their fraught history, some fans were still surprised to see Jeffree dishing out compliments to James: “I had to move my bang to read that again,” one person wrote, as another said: “Damn sis, the growth I’m here for it.”

Whatever might’ve gone down between them in the past, it’s great to see major names in the beauty industry lifting each other up instead of tearing each other down.