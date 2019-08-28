James Charles Asks For ‘Constructive Feedback’ After Fans Dragged His VMAs Outfit

James Charles has asked for “constructive feedback” after a portion of the internet dragged his outfit at the MTV VMAs.

The YouTuber had attended the event in an elaborate all-white ensemble that most people out there seemed to appreciate. Still, some fans argued that his playsuit was a little bit “too extra” while others said it looked identical to many of his previous outfits.

Taking to Twitter to set the record straight, he said: “I’ve been trying hard to elevate my style & outfits. A lot of people say my “extra” outfits are too coachella (fair tbh) but if i wear something more toned down, like a suit, I get dragged for being boring.

“Genuine question; what type of silhouette would you want to see me in?” he said. “I love my looks and i feel super beautiful & confident in them which is ALL that matters, but I would love to hear some honest, ***constructive*** feedback .”

Plenty of fans came through with valid points: “I think you should experiment with more color. You have a unique style, but a lot of people think it all looks the same bc it’s usually black or white,” one person wrote.

Another said: “i want to see u in literally anything that makes u feel happy and confident. something u want to wear not because others have told u to, but because u really love yourself in it. that’s my only special request. [sic]”

We happen to think James looked sensational in his scene-stealing outfit and agree that he should continue to wear what he feels great in.