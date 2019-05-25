James Charles Cancels Controversial Sisters Tour Following Tati Westbrook Drama

Will the James Charles drama ever come to an end or is this just our new reality?

After a scandalous few weeks filled with exposés, cancellations and serious accusations about the make-up artist, the YouTuber has made the announcement that he is cancelling his recently-announced Sisters Tour just weeks after it was initially announced.

For those who don't know anything about this, let us (try to) break it down for you.

A few weeks ago, James was the target of a 40-minute exposé uploaded to YouTube by his former mentor, 37-year-old Tati Westbrook, who accused him of using his wealth and status to pursue (straight) boys as she was unhappy with him after he worked with a rival brand to her vitamin range.

Following this, the Internet lost its mind and everyone from Zara Larsson to Jeffree Star got involved to further expose his alleged manipulation of straight boys. Zara called him out for sliding into her boyfriend's DMs while "knowing damn well he's straight" and Jeffree made extremely serious accusations against the 19-year-old, calling him a "predator" and "danger to society".

Since then, Zara deleted her post and later apologised to Charles, while James uploaded a 40-minute video filled with timelines and 'receipts' to disprove the allegations made against him. Jeffree Star then responded with his own video where he apologised and withdrew the accusations previously made.

Watching the whole situation unfold has been rather disturbing and has raised important questions about the danger of labelling a young gay man as a 'predator' given the long-running history of gay men being labelled so in the name of homophobia.

Now, in the midst of a social media detox, Charles made a return to his Instagram Stories to announce the cancellation of his first ever tour, which was set to begin next month.

The tour was set to visit 24 cities across North America with "music and make-up and memories and games" making up the shows of the nearly-sold out tour.

"We have officially come to the very, very tough decision that I am cancelling the Sisters Tour," he said. "I know this sucks and people are gonna be upset and sad about it."

Quick to shut down any rumours before they could even begin, he said the iconic quote "The Sisters Tour wasn't cancelled because I was cancelled".

According to James, fans will find out more information in the near future but wanted them to know it was his decision to pull the tour until he's ready.