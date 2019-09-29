James Charles Fans Are Fully Losing It Over His Sensational Ten-Year Glow-Up

James Charles fans are officially losing it after he reposted a fan’s comment praising his transformation from the beginning to the end of the decade.

The YouTuber is obviously famous for his on-point make-up looks and style decisions. But, back in the day, James hadn’t quite finessed how to contour his cheeks, line his lips, and shape his eyebrows.

I look like I sell cheese jerky https://t.co/QzOm3VJERk — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 2, 2019

When a fan shared side-by-side images of his appearance, the 20-year-old reposted the comment and compared himself to Oliver Trask and Jackson in Hannah Montana: “I look like I sell cheese jerky.”

His followers were loving the glow-up, with one person writing: “LMAO AM GONE JAMES” as another said: “but you were still adorable though” and a third replied: “Don't be so hard on Young Teenage James. He was trying his best.”

This comes after the MUA gave an interview to Paper magazine about his feud with Tati Westbrook and her comments about his behaviour around straight men.

“What that statement implies is that gay men are all predatory, which is disgusting, not true and very dangerous to put out there. The whole situation was scary for the LGBTQ+ community and paints a really bad picture of gay men.

He added: “Losing a lot of other ‘friends’ that I once thought I was so close to in the community within literally minutes over false accusations really showed me who the true people in my life are. And how to really judge somebody and their character.”

A lot can change in ten years.