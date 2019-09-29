James Charles

James Charles Fans Are Fully Losing It Over His Sensational Ten-Year Glow-Up

Incredible scenes

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - 10:16

James Charles fans are officially losing it after he reposted a fan’s comment praising his transformation from the beginning to the end of the decade.

The YouTuber is obviously famous for his on-point make-up looks and style decisions. But, back in the day, James hadn’t quite finessed how to contour his cheeks, line his lips, and shape his eyebrows.

When a fan shared side-by-side images of his appearance, the 20-year-old reposted the comment and compared himself to Oliver Trask and Jackson in Hannah Montana: “I look like I sell cheese jerky.”

His followers were loving the glow-up, with one person writing: “LMAO AM GONE JAMES” as another said: “but you were still adorable though” and a third replied: “Don't be so hard on Young Teenage James. He was trying his best.”

me minding my own business and caring for my skin 💅🏼 I’ve been obsessed with the @olehenriksen #PHATglow facial recently, it’s literally an easy facial in a bottle, gets rid of texture, & makes my skin feel almost as smooth as my 🍑😉 #ad

This comes after the MUA gave an interview to Paper magazine about his feud with Tati Westbrook and her comments about his behaviour around straight men. 

“What that statement implies is that gay men are all predatory, which is disgusting, not true and very dangerous to put out there. The whole situation was scary for the LGBTQ+ community and paints a really bad picture of gay men.

YouTube

He added: “Losing a lot of other ‘friends’ that I once thought I was so close to in the community within literally minutes over false accusations really showed me who the true people in my life are. And how to really judge somebody and their character.”

A lot can change in ten years.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
James Charles Fans Are Fully Losing It Over His Sensational Ten-Year Glow-Up
YouTuber Alissa Violet Has Made Allegations That Ex FaZe Banks Cheated On Her
Zendaya Has Been Spotted Hanging Out With Rumoured Boyfriend Jacob Elordi
Kendall Jenner ‘Wants Ben Simmons Back’ Amid Rumours He’s Dating Maya Jama
Hailey Bieber Responds To Rumours She’s Pregnant With Justin Bieber’s Baby
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Were Pictured Spending Thanksgiving Together
Ariana Grande Spent Thanksgiving With Her Dad For The First Time In 18 Years
Caitlyn Jenner talks Kylie in I&#039;m A Celebrity
Kylie Jenner Apparently Spends $400k On Security A Month
Bella And Gigi Hadid’s Dad Has Filed For Bankruptcy In A California Court
James Charles Still Isn’t “Back To Normal” After The Tati Westbrook Drama
Patagonia - The W Trek
Is Patagonia’s The W Trek The World’s Greatest Hiking Holiday?
Travis Scott Reportedly Didn’t Enjoy Constantly Travelling Home To See Kylie Jenner
Get To Know Ama Lou
Get To Know: Ama Lou
The Reason YouTube Fans Think Jeffree Star Is Now Feuding With Kesha
Everything You Need To Know About MTV Reality Con UK!
Tana Mongeau Reveals Why She Turned Down $2 Million From A Brand Deal
Shane Dawson Shares Unreleased Footage From The James Charles Drama
Dua Lipa Fans Are Asking James Charles To Delete This “Rude” Tweet About Her
Selena Gomez Reportedly Had A Panic Attack Before Her AMAs Performance

More From James Charles

James Charles Fans Are Fully Losing It Over His Sensational Ten-Year Glow-Up
James Charles Still Isn’t “Back To Normal” After The Tati Westbrook Drama
Shane Dawson Shares Unreleased Footage From The James Charles Drama
Dua Lipa Fans Are Asking James Charles To Delete This “Rude” Tweet About Her
YouTuber James Charles Reportedly Has A Verified Tinder Account Set As A Female
Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Is Being Called Out By The Dobre Brothers For Publicly Shading Them
James Charles Defends His New Morphe Palette After Fans Criticised The Product
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Just Slammed YouTube For Their Plans To “Unverify” Certain Users
James Charles Had The Most Blunt Clapback To A Fan Who Criticised His NYFW Look
James Charles Has Accused Wet N Wild Of Copying His Eyeshadow Palette
James Charles Asks For ‘Constructive Feedback’ After Fans Dragged His VMAs Outfit

Trending Articles

Hailey Bieber Responds To Rumours She’s Pregnant With Justin Bieber’s Baby
YouTuber Alissa Violet Has Made Allegations That Ex FaZe Banks Cheated On Her
James Charles Fans Are Fully Losing It Over His Sensational Ten-Year Glow-Up
Kendall Jenner ‘Wants Ben Simmons Back’ Amid Rumours He’s Dating Maya Jama
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Dua Lipa Fans Are Asking James Charles To Delete This “Rude” Tweet About Her
Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Were Pictured Spending Thanksgiving Together
Zendaya Has Been Spotted Hanging Out With Rumoured Boyfriend Jacob Elordi
I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt
Marnie Simpson Casey Johnson and Chet
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear