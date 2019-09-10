James Charles Had The Most Blunt Clapback To A Fan Who Criticised His NYFW Look

James Charles had the most sensational clapback when a fan tried to criticise his look at New York Fashion Week.

The YouTuber generally has a pretty healthy outlook on negative comments, even asking fans to recommend outfits and colour schemes for future events after his VMAs ensemble was criticised online.

This time, he shared an image of himself in the Big Apple wearing a sophisticated AF blazer dress coupled with a miniature handbag and some gorgeous strappy white sandals.

Most people were complimentary of the outfit, but one person in his @ mentions seemed to have a problem with how his feet looked in the image. More specifically, his big toe.

“Sis, your big toe on the ground,” a fan called Lizz wrote. James saw the critical comment and had the incredible response: “That’s because I am a man in heels lizz.”

that’s because I am a man in heels lizz https://t.co/RQFXy87uUK — James Charles (@jamescharles) September 11, 2019

Fans quickly rushed to his defence, with one person arguing: “It happens to women also. It’s just the style of the shoe. Don’t explain yourself. You look great.”

Another said: “How do people notice these things?” as a third fan pointed out that influencers can never win these days: “Do.....people really find anything at this point? Istg you look fine james, jesus Christ.”

Someone else summed up the situation perfectly: “Y’all can hate on James Charles all you want but the tea is that he really does kill every look he has done and that’s the mf facts.”