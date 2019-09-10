James Charles

James Charles Had The Most Blunt Clapback To A Fan Who Criticised His NYFW Look

Does anyone have some ice for this burn?

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 10:09

James Charles had the most sensational clapback when a fan tried to criticise his look at New York Fashion Week. 

The YouTuber generally has a pretty healthy outlook on negative comments, even asking fans to recommend outfits and colour schemes for future events after his VMAs ensemble was criticised online.

This time, he shared an image of himself in the Big Apple wearing a sophisticated AF blazer dress coupled with a miniature handbag and some gorgeous strappy white sandals.

HELLO NEW YORK! 🗽🖤 it’s so good to be back for fashion week! what’s your favorite outfit to wear? ____ styled by @joeythao inspired by @lissyroddyy 😍

Most people were complimentary of the outfit, but one person in his @ mentions seemed to have a problem with how his feet looked in the image. More specifically, his big toe. 

“Sis, your big toe on the ground,” a fan called Lizz wrote. James saw the critical comment and had the incredible response: “That’s because I am a man in heels lizz.”

Fans quickly rushed to his defence, with one person arguing: “It happens to women also. It’s just the style of the shoe. Don’t explain yourself. You look great.”

Another said: “How do people notice these things?” as a third fan pointed out that influencers can never win these days: “Do.....people really find anything at this point? Istg you look fine james, jesus Christ.”

Giphy

Someone else summed up the situation perfectly: “Y’all can hate on James Charles all you want but the tea is that he really does kill every look he has done and that’s the mf facts.”

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
James Charles Had The Most Blunt Clapback To A Fan Who Criticised His NYFW Look
Millie Bobby Brown Is Being Dragged For “Pretending” To Use Her Skincare Products In A Tutorial
Did Barbara Palvin Shade Justin Bieber After He Compared Himself To Dylan Sprouse?
Kendall Jenner’s Ex Just Roasted Caitlyn Jenner To Her Face And It’s A Lot To Take In
James Charles Has Accused Wet N Wild Of Copying His Eyeshadow Palette
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Responds To Jake Paul’s Claims That They’re Expecting A Baby
Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Are Officially Living Their Best Lives In Ibiza
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Fully Over The Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy
Miley Cyrus in the &#039;Slide Away&#039; music video
Miley Cyrus' New 'Slide Away' Video Hints At Her New Life
Billie Eilish Talks Changing Her Style To “Show Her Body” When She Turns Eighteen
Tana Mongeau Had The Sassiest Response To A Fan Who Slammed Her Fashion Sense
Get your zen on in Santorini
Is Tristan Thompson Asking Drake For Advice On How To Win Khloe Kardashian Back?
Tana Mongeau Made A 15 Minute Video About Billie Eilish Unfollowing Her On Instagram
Sam Tompkins
Get To Know: Sam Tompkins
Some Fans Are Unstanning Harry Styles Because Of His Controversial New Haircut
Why Ariana Grande Just Filed A Massive $10 Million Lawsuit Against Forever 21
Little Mix at Fusion Festival 2019
7 Acts We Loved At Fusion Festival 2019

More From James Charles

James Charles Had The Most Blunt Clapback To A Fan Who Criticised His NYFW Look
James Charles Has Accused Wet N Wild Of Copying His Eyeshadow Palette
James Charles Asks For ‘Constructive Feedback’ After Fans Dragged His VMAs Outfit
James Charles Accidentally Reveals A Dramatic New Look On Instagram And We're Shook
James Charles Faces Criticism For Allegedly Copying A Rendition Of The National Anthem
James Charles Shares His Private DMs With Celebs Including Kylie Jenner And Rihanna
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Cancels Controversial Sisters Tour Following Tati Westbrook Drama

Trending Articles

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Responds To Jake Paul’s Claims That They’re Expecting A Baby
Did Barbara Palvin Shade Justin Bieber After He Compared Himself To Dylan Sprouse?
James Charles Had The Most Blunt Clapback To A Fan Who Criticised His NYFW Look
Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Are Officially Living Their Best Lives In Ibiza
Kendall Jenner’s Ex Just Roasted Caitlyn Jenner To Her Face And It’s A Lot To Take In
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Millie Bobby Brown Is Being Dragged For “Pretending” To Use Her Skincare Products In A Tutorial
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Tana Mongeau Had The Sassiest Response To A Fan Who Slammed Her Fashion Sense
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Billie Eilish Talks Changing Her Style To “Show Her Body” When She Turns Eighteen