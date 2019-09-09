James Charles

James Charles Has Accused Wet N Wild Of Copying His Eyeshadow Palette

"Your NEW palette looks extremely similar."

Monday, September 9, 2019 - 10:28

James Charles isn’t happy with beauty company Wet n Wild after he’s accused the brand of ripping off his popular eyeshadow palette.

The YouTuber has claimed that the brand’s newly released “40 Palette” has taken inspiration from his own 39-shade for Morphe, which features a similar arrangement of colours and shades.

Getty Images

Make-up lovers soon tweeted the brand to point out the similarities between the products, with the company itself replying that that they “certaintly didn’t copy the price” of James’s palette.

The 20-year-old has spoken up about the situation on social-media and doesn’t seem thrilled about the palette: “That's crazy ... your NEW palette looks extremely similar."

"There are only so many colors you can put into an eyeshadow palette & I’m not claiming to 'own' specific colors," he added. "BUT when you copy the exact shades & layout from my palette without even TRYING to hide it...?"

Fans seem to be in two minds about the similarities, with one person writing: “Some ppl can't afford the @jamescharles palette and need an affordable option.”

Another wrote: "Let's break it down for the delusional James Charles stans in here. James can't sue Wet n Wild because James didn't create his palette with Morphe.

They added: “He was likely given samples of different palettes from the manufacturer Morphe uses and he chose one. End of story. Get over it!”

Wet n Wild are yet to comment on the alleged copying and it’s unclear if James will be taking this any further. 

