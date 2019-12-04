James Charles

James Charles Is Being Accused Of Editing His Body In A New Make-Up Advert

"This is supposed to be about the make-up"

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - 10:16

Some fans are accusing James Charles of editing his body in a recent upload promoting his Morphe eye-shadow palettes and brush set.

The YouTuber took to Instagram on Monday to share a festive advertisement of himself dressed up as an elf standing next to the products. While some fans loved the image, others took issue with what they perceived to be an overfiltered and overedited final shot.

In the caption for the post, James wrote: “SISTER ON A SHELF. One of my favorite photos EVEERRRRR hahahaha happy holidays babes!!"

He also shared some behind-the-scenes clips from the photoshoot, with fans now directly comparing the unedited photos and videos to the advertisement campaign.

“I love you but why reshape your body and completely change your face? this is supposed to be about the makeup james not about the photoshop...” one person said.

Another responded: “I mean [editing the] face understandable because he wants to look like an elf, but the body reshape is completely unnecessary.”

To James’s credit, he’s previously been open about the fact that he edits "all" of his images after a fan asked if he’d retouched a shot of his eye make-up.

Getty Images

 “The point of retouching is to enhance what's already there, NOT to edit on makeup," he wrote in April 2016. "You're not a MUA [makeup artist] if your fav product is photoshop."

Neither the YouTuber or Morphe have spoken out about the Photoshop claims and it’s worth pointing out that there were plenty of positive comments alongside the negative ones on the image.

 

