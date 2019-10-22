James Charles

James Charles Is Being Called Out By The Dobre Brothers For Publicly Shading Them

They've accused him of jumping on a bandwagon

James Charles has come under fire from the Dobre Brothers after he recreated their awkward meet-and-greet that recently went viral for all the wrong reasons. 

Earlier this month, the four vloggers were roundly criticised online after footage surfaced of them barely interacting with a fan after she’d purchased tickets to hang out with them.

At the time, James had weighed in on the discussion by retweeting the video and adding the comment: “What the actual f*ck is this."

He’s since taken that criticism further, having recreated the entire uncomfortable clip at his own meet-and-greet in California before bursting into laughter and hugging the fan. 

"We just wanted to apologize," he began, mimicking the apology the Dobre Brothers wrote.

"After a long 48 hours of restless filming and touring then meeting thousands of fans with no sleep we were exhausted by the end of our show. Our true apologies ❤️we are sincerely sorry."

The Dobre Brothers have since posted a video of themselves embracing the girl they initially ignored before subtly dragging the YouTuber: “We all make mistakes but it’s up to us to own up to our mistakes and make things right when God gives us a second chance 🙏🏻.

Referencing the 20-year-old’s own drama on the internet, they pointed out that James should know better than to jump on a bandwagon: “We love you Kylee ❤️ And James... I’m sure you know what it’s like feeling like the whole world is against you.”

Eek. Do you think this was bad form or was it all just a bit of fun?
 

