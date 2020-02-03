James Charles

James Charles Is Messaging Fans After Leaking His Own Phone Number

He's already had over 100,000 text messages

Monday, February 3, 2020 - 09:58

James Charles has leaked his own phone number as a way to connect with fans on a more personal basis.

The YouTuber took to Instagram Stories to reveal that he’s sharing his contact information with the world in order to build on his relationship with his millions of subscribers.

Instagram

The 20-year-old confirmed that the number is absolutely real and even shared video footage of himself responding to several of the messages that pinged through to his phone.

"One of my biggest goals for 2020 was finding more ways that I can communicate and talk to you guys directly, when I’m not able to give you hugs at meet and greets and stuff," he explained. 

"I have the perfect solution – I am giving you guys my phone number – know that sounds crazy, but I think it’s gonna be so much fun." He added: "It is me, it goes directly to my phone."

Several fans have shared screengrabs of James replying to their messages, although he obviously doesn’t have enough time in the day to respond to everyone personally.

Just one hour after posting the tweet, he’d apparently received more than 100,000 messages in his inbox: “HAHAH my phone is freaking out but i'm trying my best to reply to a bunch!!!," he admitted.

In conclusion, if you want some one-on-one advice on how to contour your face to perfection, hit up James on 310-905-8746. May the odds be ever in your favour.

 

 

