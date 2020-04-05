James Charles

James Charles Reacts To Claims His #MugshotChallenge Glamourises Abuse

Some people accused him of making light of domestic violence

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - 09:51

James Charles has responded to claims that his take on the #MugshotChallenge glorifies domestic abuse.

The YouTuber had posted an image of himself with a series of fake facial injuries. The idea of the challenge is for participants to mock-up what their mugshot would look like if they were involved in a physical altercation.

People quickly took issue with the trend, with some internet users claiming it trivialises abuse. Several fans pointed out that domestic abuse is already on the increase due to the coronavirus lockdown and said they were “disappointed” in James for taking part.

James responded: “Genuine question, the weeknd’s new album shows him bleeding, with a broken nose, and with bruises, yet I haven’t seen a single tweet about him glorifying violence or abuse? 

“Can someone please explain how it’s any different i’m really trying to understand.’ He later said: ‘I love him and his music!!! i’m just pointing out a double standard and trying to ask why it’s ok with him but not with others.”

The 20-year-old said he wasn’t going to apologise for the post. Even so, he made the decision to delete the upload on Twitter to avoid triggering anyone who has experienced abuse in the past.

“Despite the fact that hundreds of other influencers and artists have done something similar, I deleted the mugshot trend because it was never my intention to trigger anyone.

He added: "It's a waste of time trying to have an open discussion with people who hate me regardless.”

 

 

