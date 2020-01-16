James Charles Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Latest Bum Shot And They Look Identical

James Charles has just recreated one of Kylie Jenner’s recent Instagram uploads and fans are losing it over how identical the pair look.

The YouTuber put his own spin on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s peachy shot, which she uploaded to the platform last week. The OG image features Kylie standing in front of an expensive car, with her world-famous bum facing the camera.

James was obviously a big fan of the image, setting up a photoshoot in front of a Jeep while wearing a skin-tight outfit and a long wig. He wasn’t shy about @-ing the inspiration behind the upload, penning the caption: “2 can play at this game @kyliejenner”

One fan responded to the upload: “Which kardashian is this,” as another said: “You are actually more thicc then her,” and a third claimed: “Kylie is shaking.”

This isn’t the first time the 20-year-old has recreated an image from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In December, he shared a shot of himself posing in a white bathrobe that was literally identical to a similar upload from Kendall Jenner.

At the time, he captioned the shot: “rise & shine ☀️,” with several of his followers remarking on the framing of the image: “Stoppppp you look so prettyyy,” one person said, as another pointed out the obvious: “I thought this was Kendall.”

Instagram

Literal proof that we could all recreate Kylie Jenner’s Instagram account if we had a) talent with make-up b) time, and c) enough to money to buy a fancy car as a prop.