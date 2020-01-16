James Charles

James Charles Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Latest Bum Shot And They Look Identical

The YouTuber is officially a long-lost Jenner sister

Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 10:37

James Charles has just recreated one of Kylie Jenner’s recent Instagram uploads and fans are losing it over how identical the pair look.

The YouTuber put his own spin on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s peachy shot, which she uploaded to the platform last week. The OG image features Kylie standing in front of an expensive car, with her world-famous bum facing the camera.

once upon a time two scorpios made a leo 🔥🖤🖤
View this post on Instagram

once upon a time two scorpios made a leo 🔥🖤🖤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

James was obviously a big fan of the image, setting up a photoshoot in front of a Jeep while wearing a skin-tight outfit and a long wig. He wasn’t shy about @-ing the inspiration behind the upload, penning the caption: “2 can play at this game @kyliejenner”

One fan responded to the upload: “Which kardashian is this,” as another said: “You are actually more thicc then her,” and a third claimed: “Kylie is shaking.”

2 can play at this game @kyliejenner
View this post on Instagram

2 can play at this game @kyliejenner

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on

This isn’t the first time the 20-year-old has recreated an image from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In December, he shared a shot of himself posing in a white bathrobe that was literally identical to a similar upload from Kendall Jenner. 

At the time, he captioned the shot: “rise & shine ☀️,” with several of his followers remarking on the framing of the image: “Stoppppp you look so prettyyy,” one person said, as another pointed out the obvious: “I thought this was Kendall.”

Instagram

Literal proof that we could all recreate Kylie Jenner’s Instagram account if we had a) talent with make-up b) time, and c) enough to money to buy a fancy car as a prop.

 

Latest News

James Charles Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Latest Bum Shot And They Look Identical
Cody Simpson Jokes About His Package As He Talks Having Babies With Miley Cyrus
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Joy Crookes
Why Does Joy Crookes Think About Rihanna When She Pees?
Kylie Jenner Has Announced How Many Children She Wants To Have In The Future
Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Have Been Pictured Shopping At A Bed Bath & Beyond
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Celeste
How Writing A Song By Accident Can Lead To A BRIT Award
Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He Has A Secret Twin Who Works At Starbucks
Fans Think 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn Might Be Dating Actor Zachary Quinto
Did Taylor Swift Have Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of A Gym In Los Angeles?
Rihanna Has Been Pictured With ASAP Rocky After Her Split From Hassan Jameel
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Easy Life
Easy Life Tease Collabs, Talk GRAMMY Hopes & More
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Here’s why Nashville is the undisputed city of music
RAYE - MTV PUSH Live
Apply For FREE Guestlist To See RAYE, Lily Moore, JC Stewart & YUNGBLUD At MTV PUSH Live
Twitter Thinks Charles Melton And Vanessa Hudgens Are Going To Start Dating
Kylie Jenner’s Ex Assistant Sets The Record Straight On Why She Quit The Job
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Aitch
Aitch Talks That Ed Sheeran Co-Sign & Why He’ll Be Suiting Up In 2020
Kylie Jenner Has Filed A Series Of Bizarre Trademarks Including ‘Kylie Museum’
Ariana Grande Defends Herself After Fans Criticised Some Of Her Outfit Choices
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Sea Girls
Sea Girls’ Rory Auditioned For The Band In The Shower!

More From James Charles

James Charles Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Latest Bum Shot And They Look Identical
James Charles Is Shocked After Fans Dug Up Some Unrecognisable Vintage Snaps
James Charles digs up Tati Westbrook feud one year later, 2020
James Charles Shades The Hell Out Of His Feud With Tati Westbrook
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Is Being Accused Of Editing His Body In A New Make-Up Advert
James Charles Fans Are Fully Losing It Over His Sensational Ten-Year Glow-Up
James Charles Still Isn’t “Back To Normal” After The Tati Westbrook Drama
Shane Dawson Shares Unreleased Footage From The James Charles Drama
Dua Lipa Fans Are Asking James Charles To Delete This “Rude” Tweet About Her
YouTuber James Charles Reportedly Has A Verified Tinder Account Set As A Female
Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Is Being Called Out By The Dobre Brothers For Publicly Shading Them
James Charles Defends His New Morphe Palette After Fans Criticised The Product

Trending Articles

James Charles Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Latest Bum Shot And They Look Identical
Cody Simpson Jokes About His Package As He Talks Having Babies With Miley Cyrus
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2020 - Joy Crookes
Why Does Joy Crookes Think About Rihanna When She Pees?
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Have Been Pictured Shopping At A Bed Bath & Beyond
Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He Has A Secret Twin Who Works At Starbucks
Fans Think 13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn Might Be Dating Actor Zachary Quinto
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Vote For The Greatest Video Of The 10s!
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Kylie Jenner Has Announced How Many Children She Wants To Have In The Future
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom