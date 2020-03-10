James Charles

James Charles Responds To Jokes About His Potential 2020 Coachella Outfit

Public health concerns may lead to the festival being postponed

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 10:02

James Charles has responded to people cracking jokes about his potential outfit choice at Coachella 2020.

As most people will know, it’s still unclear if the festival will be taking place next month in response to public health concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Getty

With the 20-year-old being known for his skimpy outfits at the Indio event, one person suggested an outfit that included a face mask, medical scrubs, and a pair of bottomless chaps.

“I hate you SO SO SO MUCH,” James responded to the suggestion, as one fan replied: “okay but like KIND OF ICONIC DOE,” and another said: “that’s a vibe if coachella was happening this year.”

Twitter

Sources have told Billboard and Variety that organisers of the festival are contacting agents to see if artists would be able to perform on the weekends of October 9-11 and 16-18 instead.

This year’s headliners include Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, and Travis Scott.

Artists including Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, Thom Yorke, Run the Jewels, Danny Elfman, FKA twigs, DaBaby, 21 Savage, Caribou, and Lil Nas X are also scheduled to attend.

Getty

If the festival ~is~ postponed, it would be the first time the event hasn’t gone ahead since 2001.

Concerns over coronavirus have led to the cancellation of many large-scale music gatherings this year, including SXSW in Texas, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and tour dates in Asia.

As it stands, people with tickets to Coachella are going to have to sit tight and wait for more information to be released.

