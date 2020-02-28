James Charles

James Charles Says He Was ‘Threatened’ By An Uber Driver In A Disturbing Incident

The company have responded to his complaint

Friday, February 28, 2020 - 10:09


James Charles has claimed that he was “threatened” by his Uber driver during a disturbing incident in Florida.

The YouTuber took to social-media to reveal that he and one of his employees had a bad experience with the company while they were trying to travel around Orlando.

Getty

He wrote: “@Uber @Uber_Support hi! one of your drivers in orlando just called my employee & I dumba**es, b***hes, & threatened to hit us. please contact me as soon as possible.”

The company publicly responded to his message with the comment: “We take this very seriously. Please send us a DM with your email address and phone number so we can connect ASAP.”

The 20-year-old is currently in town for YouTube convention Playlist Live, which is set to feature other popular content creators including Tana Mongeau, Ricky Dillon, and Charli D’Amelio.

A spokesperson for Uber has since told PEOPLE that they are “looking into the matter and that the company has a clear non-discrimination policy.”

Instagram/JamesCharles

This comes after James opened up about how negative comments on the internet get under his skin: “‘I get that a lot of people don’t like me,” he began. 

“I’ve learned to accept & understand it – but the extent that some people on this app are willing to go in attempt to ruin my life is truly sad. I hope one day people find a way to feel validation without having to bash others for likes.”

It’s good to see Uber are actually taking this complaint seriously.

