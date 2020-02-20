James Charles

James Charles Says Trolls Are “Trying To Ruin His Life” After Controversial Video

He's been called out for mimicking a latinx accent

Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 10:05

James Charles has stated that people are “trying to ruin his life” after he faced backlash for impersonating Adam Ray Okay's viral Latinx TikTok character, Rosa.

The YouTuber is clearly a big fan of the popular videos. If you’ve ever opened the TikTok app, you’ll recognise the character of Rosa for wearing enormous fake lashes and unblended contour. 

🦋 TWO MILLION ON TIKTOK 🦋 guys I’m so blessed to be here and wouldn’t want this ANY OTHER WAY!!!! Let me find out 2020 will be my year!!!!

Despite some people enjoying James’s recreation of a specific clip, others have called him out for mimicking a latinx accent. They’ve pointed out that many people are discriminated against for having this specific intonation.

“Everytime I see that video of james charles trying to imitate rosa on my tl my fight or flight response gets triggered,” one person wrote, as another said: “James Charles needs to stop. This is disrespectful to latinx and the Rosa cinematic universe.”

James has seemingly responded to the criticism on Twitter, writing: “I get that a lot of people don’t like me. I’ve learned to accept & understand it - but the extent that some people on this app are willing to go in attempt to ruin my life is truly sad," 

He added: "I hope one day people find a way to feel validation without having to bash others for likes."

In a response to a fan, the 20-year-old admitted that he often thinks about quitting the internet altogether: “I think about it all the time and have tried but it’s such a huge part of my business and I keep updated on current events with twitter :/.”

What do you make of all this?

