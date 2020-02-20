James Charles Says Trolls Are “Trying To Ruin His Life” After Controversial Video

James Charles has stated that people are “trying to ruin his life” after he faced backlash for impersonating Adam Ray Okay's viral Latinx TikTok character, Rosa.

The YouTuber is clearly a big fan of the popular videos. If you’ve ever opened the TikTok app, you’ll recognise the character of Rosa for wearing enormous fake lashes and unblended contour.

Despite some people enjoying James’s recreation of a specific clip, others have called him out for mimicking a latinx accent. They’ve pointed out that many people are discriminated against for having this specific intonation.

“Everytime I see that video of james charles trying to imitate rosa on my tl my fight or flight response gets triggered,” one person wrote, as another said: “James Charles needs to stop. This is disrespectful to latinx and the Rosa cinematic universe.”

You started off so well, then slowly flopped the accent 😂 Regardless can’t be mad, love some Rosa content @jamescharles @ADAMRAYOKAY pic.twitter.com/2XNWiuciIm — ElPapiChulo (@ElPapiChulo0612) February 22, 2020

James has seemingly responded to the criticism on Twitter, writing: “I get that a lot of people don’t like me. I’ve learned to accept & understand it - but the extent that some people on this app are willing to go in attempt to ruin my life is truly sad,"

He added: "I hope one day people find a way to feel validation without having to bash others for likes."

I get that a lot of people don’t like me. I’ve learned to accept & understand it - but the extent that some people on this app are willing to go in attempt to ruin my life is truly sad. I hope one day people find a way to feel validation without having to bash others for likes. — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 26, 2020

In a response to a fan, the 20-year-old admitted that he often thinks about quitting the internet altogether: “I think about it all the time and have tried but it’s such a huge part of my business and I keep updated on current events with twitter :/.”

What do you make of all this?