James Charles Shades The Hell Out Of His Feud With Tati Westbrook

After a drama-filled 2019, one would think that James Charles would be looking into the new year - and decade - with only positivity and light but he has already got himself into some YouTuber drama.

If you're checking, we're four days in out of 365, so buckle up. After this year's Coachella line-up dropped in full, Charles took to social media to express his excitement about the incredible acts that will perform at the festival and he couldn't help but throw a little shade towards his highly-publicised feud with former BFF Tati Westbrook.

Instagram @jamescharles

ICYMI, last year's Coachella was followed by one of the biggest scandals in Beauty YouTube's history. Long story short: James was getting flocked by ordinary citizens at the festival so hit up his girl Nikita Dragun for some V-VIP passes (Artist Passes are where it's at it, by the way).

Those passes were provided by SugarBearHair, who demanded a shout-out on his Instagram in exchange for the bands. He did so, much to the dismay of his friend Tati Westbrook, who famously has her own rival vitamin brand. She was pissed and posted a major exposé video aimed at Charles, which resulted in back-and-forth drama vlogs and irreparable damage to their friendship.

Instagram @jamescharles

The whole mess resulted in Sister James being cancelled then un-cancelled a few times over, him cancelling his first headline tour, and a bunch of other drama that he has worked hard to put behind him.

Now, however, he decided to bring it all back up for seemingly no reason, causing fans to accuse him of using his former controversies for quick clout. Others have even said the move is disrespectful to Tati, who was once his close friend.

Instagram @glamlifeguru

He re-posted the (admittedly sick) Coachella line-up and wrote, “THIS IS ABOUT TO BE THE BEST COACHELLA YET!!!! no boys or vitamins!!!!!!!! just good music, outfits, photos & memories let’s GOOOO.”

THIS IS ABOUT TO BE THE BEST COACHELLA YET!!!! 🤯 no boys or vitamins!!!!!!!! just good music, outfits, photos & memories let’s GOOOO https://t.co/Au7pJCOt1X — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 3, 2020

No... vitamins. Yikes.

While some fans found it distasteful, others spurred him on by saying "Make sure yall get that artist pass b4 you go cuz like 🐻-".

Another fan said "but lots of sister security", poking fun at last year's drama.

Tati - and the countless other YouTubers who involved themselves - has not addressed the tweet just yet, so maybe hell has frozen over. Happy 2020!