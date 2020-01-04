James Charles

James Charles Shades The Hell Out Of His Feud With Tati Westbrook

Sister James is bringing old drama into the New Year...

Saturday, January 4, 2020 - 15:26

After a drama-filled 2019, one would think that James Charles would be looking into the new year - and decade - with only positivity and light but he has already got himself into some YouTuber drama.

If you're checking, we're four days in out of 365, so buckle up. After this year's Coachella line-up dropped in full, Charles took to social media to express his excitement about the incredible acts that will perform at the festival and he couldn't help but throw a little shade towards his highly-publicised feud with former BFF Tati Westbrook.

Instagram @jamescharles

ICYMI, last year's Coachella was followed by one of the biggest scandals in Beauty YouTube's history. Long story short: James was getting flocked by ordinary citizens at the festival so hit up his girl Nikita Dragun for some V-VIP passes (Artist Passes are where it's at it, by the way).

Those passes were provided by SugarBearHair, who demanded a shout-out on his Instagram in exchange for the bands. He did so, much to the dismay of his friend Tati Westbrook, who famously has her own rival vitamin brand. She was pissed and posted a major exposé video aimed at Charles, which resulted in back-and-forth drama vlogs and irreparable damage to their friendship.

Instagram @jamescharles

The whole mess resulted in Sister James being cancelled then un-cancelled a few times over, him cancelling his first headline tour, and a bunch of other drama that he has worked hard to put behind him.

Now, however, he decided to bring it all back up for seemingly no reason, causing fans to accuse him of using his former controversies for quick clout. Others have even said the move is disrespectful to Tati, who was once his close friend.

Instagram @glamlifeguru

He re-posted the (admittedly sick) Coachella line-up and wrote, “THIS IS ABOUT TO BE THE BEST COACHELLA YET!!!! no boys or vitamins!!!!!!!! just good music, outfits, photos & memories let’s GOOOO.”

No... vitamins. Yikes. 

While some fans found it distasteful, others spurred him on by saying "Make sure yall get that artist pass b4 you go cuz like 🐻-".

 

Another fan said "but lots of sister security", poking fun at last year's drama.

Tati - and the countless other YouTubers who involved themselves - has not addressed the tweet just yet, so maybe hell has frozen over. Happy 2020!

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
James Charles digs up Tati Westbrook feud one year later, 2020
James Charles Shades The Hell Out Of His Feud With Tati Westbrook
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland holiday in Thailand together, January 2020
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Leave Fans Guessing As They Holiday Together In Thailand
Vote For The Greatest Video Of The 10s!
The Most Instagrammable Spots In New York City
The Ultimate Guide To Palawan, Philippines
The ultimate Italian honeymoon destinations for all you romantics out there
5 Reasons Why Mykonos Should Be Your Next Relaxing Weekend Getaway
Coolest Things To Do In Santa Monica
The Coolest Places To Stay In New York City
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Are Officially Packing On The PDA Again
Kylie Jenner Is Being Dragged By Fans For Wearing A Real Fox Fur Coat
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Did Travis Scott Just Explain His Break-Up With Kylie Jenner?
The Most Authentic Things To Do in Jamaica’s Montego Bay
Cara Delevingne Surprised Ashley Benson With A Birthday Trip To Morocco
Miley Cyrus Shares A Powerful Message For Anyone Feeling Lonely This Christmas
Ariana Grande Responds To A$AP Rocky About His Controversial Sex Tape
Miley Cyrus in 2019
Miley Cyrus Trolls Short Marriage With Liam Hemsworth On Instagram
Tana Mongeau Calls Out Unsettling Incident Where A Man Filmed Her In Her Sleep
Kim Kardashian Is Being Accused Of Wearing Blackface On This Magazine Cover

More From James Charles

James Charles digs up Tati Westbrook feud one year later, 2020
James Charles Shades The Hell Out Of His Feud With Tati Westbrook
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Is Being Accused Of Editing His Body In A New Make-Up Advert
James Charles Fans Are Fully Losing It Over His Sensational Ten-Year Glow-Up
James Charles Still Isn’t “Back To Normal” After The Tati Westbrook Drama
Shane Dawson Shares Unreleased Footage From The James Charles Drama
Dua Lipa Fans Are Asking James Charles To Delete This “Rude” Tweet About Her
YouTuber James Charles Reportedly Has A Verified Tinder Account Set As A Female
Fans Aren’t Happy The James Charles Drama Wasn’t In Shane Dawson’s Series
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Is Being Called Out By The Dobre Brothers For Publicly Shading Them
James Charles Defends His New Morphe Palette After Fans Criticised The Product
James Charles attends Met Gala and Billboard Music Awards in 2019
James Charles Just Slammed YouTube For Their Plans To “Unverify” Certain Users
James Charles Had The Most Blunt Clapback To A Fan Who Criticised His NYFW Look

Trending Articles

Vote For The Greatest Video Of The 10s!
James Charles digs up Tati Westbrook feud one year later, 2020
James Charles Shades The Hell Out Of His Feud With Tati Westbrook
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland holiday in Thailand together, January 2020
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Leave Fans Guessing As They Holiday Together In Thailand
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
Ariana Grande Responds To A$AP Rocky About His Controversial Sex Tape
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
Marnie Simpson Casey Johnson and Chet
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Are Officially Packing On The PDA Again