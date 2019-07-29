James Charles

James Charles Shares His Private DMs With Celebs Including Kylie Jenner And Rihanna

No biggie, sister

Monday, July 29, 2019 - 10:13

James Charles has given the world a glimpse into what it’s really like being a major beauty vlogger after he slid into the DMs of some of the biggest stars on the planet to ask for their make-up advice.

The YouTuber posted a new video on Friday which centres around him using beauty products recommended by A-lister’s including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Millie Bobby Brown, Rihanna, and more.

DMing Celebrities To Pick My Makeup

The 19-year-old old then screenshotted his DM conversations with said celebs and edited them into his make-up routine. The wildest thing about the vid is seeing how they talk to each other when no-one’s watching.

Starting with Ri-Ri, the Fenty Beauty founder responded to James’s casual request: “I’m so honoured and grateful! But you already know you gotta use the PROFILT’R foundation!!! Start it all off right! Thank you.” 

YouTube/JamesCharles

Kim Kardashian apparently uses a ~lot~ of exclamation marks in her daily texts and ended up recommending her own KKW Beauty Sooo Fire eyeshadow palette for the final video.

And Kylie Jenner apologised for the delay in her reply by saying that she and Travis Scott had spent a “family day” together with baby Stormi and that she hadn’t looked at her phone for hours on end.

YouTube/JamesCharles

“Bae just got back in town, family day,” she explained, before telling James that she’d personally send him a batch of Kylie Cosmetics products to use for the upload. 

All in all, this has only made us want to launch a beauty YouTube channel for the sole purpose of being able to DM celebrities whenever we want.

 

