James Charles Slams ‘Queerbaiting’ Trolls Who Slide Into His DMs For Clout

He's calling it out for what it is

Friday, March 6, 2020 - 10:14

James Charles has taken to social-media to call out “queerbaiting” trolls who slide into his DMs with the intention of publishing their conversations for clout.

The drama kicked off when someone responded to James’s duet challenge on TikTok. The pair then began chatting online, with screenshots showing that the boy wrote: “I’ve been a fan for so long, I’m literally shaking.”

TikTok

James then replied: “Send me a vid on here telling me about urself!! ” with the supposed “fan” – who identifies as straight - then asking the internet for ideas on how he should respond. 

It’s no surprise that the YouTuber felt betrayed by the situation: “This happens weekly at this point. Some guy slides in my DMs or matches with me claiming they’re interested.

 “We talk for a few days, & once they have enough recorded content for a tik tok or tweet, they post it & claim they’re straight. It’s queerbaiting and it’s pathetic.”

“The funniest/most embarrassing part of this is that almost every single one of them actually flirted, sent inappropriate photos, or came crawling back AFTER their post went viral to apologize and say that they were actually still interested.

Getty

Speculating on why so many guys seem to do this, he said: “Many boys are closeted, curious or clout hungry and will do anything for attention. It makes dating extremely difficult and confusing.”

Good on James for exposing this situation for what it is, and here’s hoping that the internet as a whole will learn from this.

