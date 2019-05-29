James Charles Still Isn’t “Back To Normal” After The Tati Westbrook Drama

James Charles has opened up about how he’s doing six months after his feud with Tati Westbrook.

The YouTuber has given an interview to Paper Magazine where he’s shed some light on where he’s at right now: “I’m not mentally in a place where I want to be. What’s even harder to swallow is that it’s been six months since all the drama happened."

He added: “I thought by this time I’d be completely good—back to normal, if you will—and that’s not the case.”



The candid conversation also saw James opening up about the implications of cancel culture: "We're quickly getting to a point where cyberbullying, hating and cancel culture is getting stronger. I can say firsthand, they got to me.

YouTube

The 20-year-old has credited his friends and family with keeping an eye on him when he was at his lowest point, pointing out that things that happen online can quickly spiral into very real mental health problems.

“I was so grateful to be surrounded by close friends and family that were checking on me all day long, every single day, in the middle of the night, every 10 minutes to make sure I didn't do something that I could never take back."

ICYMI, Tati and James were fell out over his promotion of a rival sponsorship deal.

Tati accused the vlogger of behaving inappropriately with straight men, accusations that James later called out for playing into a dangerous and offensive stereotype about the LGBT community.