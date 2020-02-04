James Charles Thinks He May Have Beat Coronavirus Earlier This Year

James Charles thinks he may have already contracted and overcome coronavirus after he fell ill towards the beginning of 2020.

The YouTuber publicly responded to a tweet that suggested COVID-19 may have been circulating in the United States for several months. The tweet suggests that the virus could have been undetected for a long time before citizens were officially tested for it.

“This isn’t a conspiracy tweet but I really think COVID-19 has been here in America for awhile. Do you guys remember how sick everyone was during the holidays/early January? And how everyone was saying they had the “flu” and the flu shot “didn’t work”?” it read.

James responded: “Remember at New Years when I was literally sick for a month and a half straight? I’ve never been that sick for that long. All of the symptoms I was dealing with match those of COVID-19. I’m convinced that I already had Corona and beat it...”

Remember at New Years when I was literally sick for a month and a half straight? I’ve never been that sick for that long. All of the symptoms I was dealing with match those of COVID-19. I’m convinced that I already had Corona and beat it... 😖 This whole thing is so scary. https://t.co/kx6cIpejr3 — James Charles (@jamescharles) March 17, 2020

It's possible that the 20-year-old did have the virus, but it’s also possible that he contracted a form of seasonal flu.

“The symptoms for COVID-19 match up perfectly with almost every other flu or cold virus. you most likely did not have covid-19 since it was mainly localized in china until just recently. flus do get that bad tho, im glad ur feeling better from that!” one fan wrote.

the symptoms for COVID-19 match up perfectly with almost every other flu or cold virus. you most likely did not have covid-19 since it was mainly localized in china until just recently. flus do get that bad tho, im glad ur feeling better from that! — friendly beti (@juscallmeshaz) March 17, 2020

Celebrities including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have today made generous donations in light of the growing health crisis.

The couple have donated $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to help ease the burden on people struggling to feed their families.