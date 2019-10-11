James Charles Defends His New Morphe Palette After Fans Criticised The Product

James Charles has just dropped a new eyeshadow palette called the Morphe X James Charles Mini Collection but not everyone in his fanbase is totally sold on the idea.

The YouTuber revealed on Sunday that the palette includes the exact same 39 pigmented shades that were in his original Morphe palette but, after "[listening] to the feedback from you sisters,” it’s been made in a smaller form.

Despite plenty of fans loving the fact that the smaller size makes it more affordable, others are disappointed that it’s taken an entire year for him to come up with the exact same formulas.

One person said: “I don't really have anything again James Charles but can we all admit this shit is just a lazy cash grab likely bc they had some pigments left and decided to half them and smush them into a mini palette.”

So James Charles has released another morphe palette and it is the exact same as the original palette, just smaller. I get it’s better for travelling but it’s literally the same palette. And he’s released another brush set with the palette just with less brushes than the original — Brooke 🌤 (@BrookeBorley_) October 11, 2019

James Charles: “I’ve been working on this for so long”



* literally reveals they’re releasing the exact same palette he did a year ago, just smaller* 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5QAPOvaHzf — G (@gabbymk95) October 11, 2019

Fr tho I don't really have anything again James Charles but can we all admit this shit is just a lazy cash grab likely bc they had some pigments left and decided to half them and smush them into a mini palette to try and make the James x morphe collection relevant again? — Katrina⎊⍟#ᏦᎷᎷ (@Wolfstarkstan) October 12, 2019

Another commenter added: “I get it’s better for travelling but it’s literally the same palette. And he’s released another brush set with the palette just with less brushes than the original.”

James has since responded to the backlash and pointed out that he’s just trying to make his products more accessible: “This collection isn’t some 'crazy new launch that you guys HAVE to go buy'," he wrote. "It’s for my fans and fellow artists who have supported me."

I'm super excited about this mini collection because we got to make improvements that people asked for! If you already have the first one, this isn't some "crazy new palette that you HAVE to go out and buy!" - it's something for my fans and fellow artists. That's all! ☺️ — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 11, 2019

It’s not unheard of for make-up brands to release mini versions of their most popular items, with plenty of commenters being thrilled that James has listened to feedback and taken their funds into account.