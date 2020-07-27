James Charles

Tana Mongeau And James Charles Apologise For 'Irresponsible' Partying During The Pandemic

They've been called out for setting a bad example to fans

Monday, July 27, 2020

James Charles and Tana Mongeau have both apologised for attending parties during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tana penned an apology on Instagram Stories after she and friend Erika Costell filmed themselves saying: “Listen, we don’t f**ing care” while they appeared to be at a house party in Los Angeles.

“Partying/going to any social gatherings during a global pandemic was such a careless and irresponsible action on my behalf. I fully hold myself accountable for this + will be staying inside,” she wrote.

“Actions like that don’t deserve a platform and I want to fully apologise and be better than this. I’m sorry. While Erika and I were referring to past drama in our video the topic no longer matters – I need to be a better example and person.”

In a YouTube video, James branded his decision to attend TikTok star Larri Merritt’s birthday party at The Hype House “selfish and stupid.” Instead of including footage of the party on his ‘Day In The Life’ video, James decided to write an apology to fans. 

“People’s safety and keeping COVID-19 contained is FAR more important than celebrating a friend’s birthday and unsafe partying is not something I want to promote to my audience,” he wrote.

“I recognize that with my platform comes responsibility, and I encourage you guys to be smarter than I was – Wear your masks and continue to social distance. Love you.”

YouTuber Tyler Oakley recently called out several stars for being “bad influences” by failing to social distance at large gatherings. He urged fans to rethink their support of influencers who aren’t using their platform for good during the pandemic. 

Are you glad Tana and James have publicly apologised for their actions?

