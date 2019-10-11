YouTuber James Charles Reportedly Has A Verified Tinder Account Set As A Female

James Charles

It looks like someone might have found James Charles’s official Tinder account and plenty of people are surprised to see his gender is apparently listed as female.

An account called @ExclusiveTalker shared a screengrab of his verified tick alongside the caption: “Youtube star #JamesCharles listed his gender as a "female" on Tinder, but some Tinder users are not happy about it!”

And a Twitter user called @Keddaj posted the following image online. 

There’s definitely a chance that this has been put together on Photoshop but it hasn’t stopped fans from commenting on the situation: “lolol what his bio on tinder says? i'm wondering,” one person said as another suggested it may just be for a “video.”

This comes after the 20-year-old revealed in an interview for WWD that he’s planning on creating his own make-up line in the near future.

Explaining the release of his latest palette collection, he said: "I didn’t want to do it, because I didn’t have a solid concept. I didn't want to put out something that was ridiculous just to slap my name on it and get a few extra dollars in my bank account. 

MORPHE X JAMES CHARLES MINI COLLECTION 🌈 Launching October 17th I am so excited to finally show you guys our mini palette and eye brush set. It’s the same iconic, pigmented 39 shades, but we listened to the feedback from you sisters last year and made the palette half the size, added a mirror for glamming on the go, and our mini will retail for only $23 when you use code “JAMES” 💸 Our eye brush set contains 13 of my favorite eye brushes to create any look on the go for only $53 with code “JAMES” 💸 This collection isn’t some “crazy new launch that you guys HAVE to go buy” — it’s for my fans and fellow artists who have supported me. 💞🌈

Adding: “I definitely won’t be doing another palette anytime soon, [but] I do finally have a solid concept for a brand that hopefully will be something new in the market."

If anyone matches with James on Tinder, can someone do the world a favour and grill him on what items will be included in his collection?

 

