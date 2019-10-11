YouTuber James Charles Reportedly Has A Verified Tinder Account Set As A Female

It looks like someone might have found James Charles’s official Tinder account and plenty of people are surprised to see his gender is apparently listed as female.

An account called @ExclusiveTalker shared a screengrab of his verified tick alongside the caption: “Youtube star #JamesCharles listed his gender as a "female" on Tinder, but some Tinder users are not happy about it!”

And a Twitter user called @Keddaj posted the following image online.

Bruh. James Charles’ verified tinder account came up as I was swiping, but I put my tinder settings to only search for females so did he put himself as a female to find straight guys to hit on? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RP75SWubyy — Chris R (@Keddaj) November 12, 2019

There’s definitely a chance that this has been put together on Photoshop but it hasn’t stopped fans from commenting on the situation: “lolol what his bio on tinder says? i'm wondering,” one person said as another suggested it may just be for a “video.”

This comes after the 20-year-old revealed in an interview for WWD that he’s planning on creating his own make-up line in the near future.

Explaining the release of his latest palette collection, he said: "I didn’t want to do it, because I didn’t have a solid concept. I didn't want to put out something that was ridiculous just to slap my name on it and get a few extra dollars in my bank account.

Adding: “I definitely won’t be doing another palette anytime soon, [but] I do finally have a solid concept for a brand that hopefully will be something new in the market."

If anyone matches with James on Tinder, can someone do the world a favour and grill him on what items will be included in his collection?