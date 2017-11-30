James Franco

James & Dave Franco On What They Love About Each Other & CRAZIEST Auditions Ever

The stars of The Disaster Artist reveal the thing they love most about working together, all the deets on Zac Efron’s cameo and more!

Rebecca May
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 17:50

The Disaster Artist is arguably the funniest movie of the year. Directed by and starring James Franco alongside his brother Dave Franco, the Hollywood bipic is also one of the best dramas we’ve seen in 2017. Basically, it's really freaking good.

Oh and did it mention it stars James AND Dave Franco? It’s the first major motion picture to offer us double Francos for our money. SOLD.

The Disaster Artist tells the incredible true story behind the making of The Room: the *best* worst movie ever made.

James Franco stars in The Disaster Artist alongside brother Dave Franco / Warner Bros.

So, when MTV sat down with James & Dave to get all the behind the scenes goss on the movie that gives us such an insider look at Hollywood, we had to know: what have been their own weirdest audition moments IRL? Let us warn you now that Dave Franco’s totally awks moment is almost TOO ADORABLE TO HANDLE.

HIT PLAY TO SEE JAMES & DAVE FRANCO REVEAL THEIR CRAZIEST AUDTIONS EVER...

The stars also let us in on what they really love about working with each other, their funniest moments making The Disaster Artist together – and all the deets on Zac Efron’s cameo in the movie.  Watch the full behind-the-scenes interview below!

HIT PLAY TO SEE JAMES & DAVE FRANCO REVEAL WHAT THEY LOVE ABOUT EACH OTHER....

- ‘The Disaster Artist’ hits cinemas 1 December 2017

