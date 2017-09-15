James Hype Picks Out His Top 10 Remixes Right Now - Listen!

Bootleg master James Hype struck gold with his recent release 'More Than Friends', his infectious take on En Vogue's classic 'Don't Let Go', peaking at No.8 in the Official UK Singles Chart.

As a treat for you to get you through Friday, James has picked out ten tracks worthy of your attention this weekend. Featuring remixes from the man himself as well as Tom Zanetti, KC Lights and more, check out his picks below!

James Hype - 'More Than Friends' (VIP Mix)

"Loved playing this in my club and festival sets through the summer. Fully goes off!"

DJ Licious - 'I Hear You Calling' (KC Lights Remix)

"Really like the melodies in this from KC Lights. It adds something extra to what was already a great summer tune."

Sammy Porter & George Mensah - 'Ain’t Nobody Else' (Terrace Dub)

"Proper Ibiza vibes! Loving what Sammy is putting out at the moment, watch out for his remix of 'More Than Friends', coming soon!"

Just Us & Wolves By Night - 'Flirtatious' (James Hype Remix)

"I was honoured to be asked by Pete Tong to remix this one for his label, loved the vocal straight away so I tried to keep the melodies in the track while giving it a hard James Hype drop."

Kristine Blonde - 'Love Shy' (James Hype Remix)

"I made this one last year and it was so well received by DJs and radio. It’s gone on to do millions of streams on Spotify and become a bit of an anthem!"

Low Steppa - 'I Won’t Stop' (Low Steppa’s After Hours Remix)

"I love it when artists remix their own tracks. And this one definitely delivers, from one of my favourite house producers."

Sage The Gemini - 'Reverse' (James Hype Remix)

"This is the second tune from Sage that I’ve remixed and he hit me up on Instagram to tell me how much he liked it. Keep your eyes open for more James Hype/Sage material in the future!"

Endor - 'Give Me More' (James Hype Remix)

"I was well excited when Endor asked me to remix this, love the old school garage style of the vocal, it was one of those remixes that came to me straight away!"

Not3s - 'Addison Lee' (Tom Zanetti Remix)

"Massive baseline on this one, carrying the classic Tom Zanetti sound over to this sick tune from Not3s."

Zeds Dead, Diplo - 'Blame' (Gorgon City Remix)

"This one’s a bit more chilled but this is one of those proper goosebump vocals!"