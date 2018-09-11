Janelle Monáe

5 Things We Loved About Janelle Monae At London's Roundhouse

Janelle Monae brought the European leg of her Dirty Computer tour to a close playing two sold out shows at London's iconic Roundhouse.

Friday, September 14, 2018 - 16:18

Janelle Monae has been living her best life this year, from critics eating up her latest offering, Dirty Computer, and coming out as a pansexual “free-ass motherf**ker” in her Rolling Stone cover story.

Wednesday (12th September) night saw Monae bring the European leg of her Dirty Computer tour to a close, playing the second of two incredible shows at London’s Roundhouse. Tickets for the London shows sold out almost instantly, and you could sense the excitement in the crowd as fans eagerly waited for the Kansas-born singer to take to the stage.

Between multiple costume changes, instantly iconic choreography and her enigmatic personality, Monae brought her arena-ready energy to one of London’s most beloved venues. Her unique stage presence and catalogue of absolute bops made the nearly 2 hour long show a colourful spectacle that celebrated diversity, inclusivity and empowerment.

Here are just 5 reasons that last night was one to remember.

Production Value

When it comes to a pop show, more is more. From entering the stage on a hospital trolley, to performing ‘Django Jane’ on a literal throne, last night’s show pulled out all the stops in bringing the Dirty Computer ‘emotion picture’ to life.

For standout track ‘Screwed’, Monae and her entourage fired water pistols into the crowd, a not so subtle nod to her “we’ll put water in your guns” lyric. She saw the chance and she took it, legends only!

Pride

Monae has been something of a queer icon for the entirety of her career, from the androgynous looks she served during the ArchAndroid era, to her tasteful use of “bisexual lighting” in the video for her absolute banger, Make Me Feel. In a touching moment before her performance of ‘Primetime’, Monae thanked the audience for fighting for LGBTQIA rights, and wished everyone a happy Pride.

She later stressed the importance of her fans taking care of their mental health, as they try to “change the world for greater than what it is right now”. We stan a considerate queen!

I can’t believe I get to be a professional kid for a living 🍭 London you’re ours for the next 2 nights ! Thank you Manchester (lit off your tits!) !

Costume Changes

Last night, the Q.U.E.E.N. herself proved that not only can she tear up a stage, but she can serve! a! LOOK! When she wasn’t killing it in her signature black and white outfits, she was thrilling the crowd with her now-legendary “vagina trousers” from her 'Pynk' video. Where can we get a pair?

Killer Choreo

As if it wasn’t enough that Monae has a knockout voice, the girl’s got moves. Along with her fabulous dancers, she served Yogi realness during the performance of her underrated 2015 single, 'Yoga', and dominated the stage with some Michael Jackson-esque moves during the extended intro to fan-favourite, 'Make Me Feel'. Shamone!

The Fans

Despite the tight production of the show, Monae didn’t lose her connection with her fans. She repeatedly told them how much she loved them, and thanked them for supporting her since the beginning of her career. The love-fest continued as she picked four people from the more than willing crowd to join her on-stage to perform 'I Got The Juice', a saucy album cut featuring Pharrell Williams.

Monae’s show created a safe space for her fans, as she encouraged them to take pride in their identity, celebrate their individuality and be the “random minor note you hear in major songs”. I like that!

Words by Cian Cadogan

View the lyrics
Sometimes a mystery, sometimes I'm free
Depending on my mood or my attitude
Sometimes I wanna roll or stay at home
Walking contradiction, guess I'm factual and fiction

A little crazy, little sexy, little cool
Little rough around the edges but I keep it smooth
I'm always left of center and that's right where I belong
I'm the random minor note you hear in major songs

And I like that
I don't really give a fuck if I was just the only one
Who likes that
I never like to follow, follow all around, the chase is on
Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my
Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my
Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my
I like that

I don't care what I look like but I feel good
Better than amazing, and better than I could
Told the whole world, I'm the venom and the antidote
Take a different type of girl to keep the whole world afloat

'Cause I'm crazy and I'm sexy and I'm cool
Little rough around the edges but I keep it smooth
I'm always left of center and that's right where I belong
I'm the random minor note you hear in major songs

And I like that
I don't really give a fuck if I was just the only one
Who likes that
I never like to follow, follow all around, the chase is on
Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my
Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my
Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my
I like that

I remember when you called me weird
We was in math class, third row, I was sitting by you
Right before Mr. Ammond's class
'Cause my mom couldn't afford new Js
Polos, thrift store, thrift clothes that was all I knew
Do you remember?
Uh, I remember when you laughed when I cut my perm off
And you rated me a six
I was like, "Damn"
But even back then with the tears in my eyes
I always knew I was the shit

I like that
I don't really give a fuck if I was just the only one
Who likes that
I never like to follow, follow all around, the chase is on
Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my
Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my
Oh me, oh me, oh me, oh my
I like that
