Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Not Banned From Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL have let go. Will JT do the right thing and get the 'All For You' superstar back on that world-famous stage?

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 - 12:18

14 years later, will justice for Janet Jackson be served?

Earlier this week Justin Timberlake confirmed he will be headlining the Pepsi Halftime show at the Super Bowl LII in February after months of rumours.

Now that we know who'll be bringing 'SexyBack' to the football stadium, the question on everyone's lips is whether or not he will be joined by the legendary Miss Janet.

Light skin
Dark skin
My Asian persuasion
I got them all
That's why these girls out here hatin'

Cause I'm sexy
Do you like my style
Yeah that sexy sexy sexy
Like I rock it down
Yeah that sexy sexy sexy
You can work me out
Yeah that sexy sexy sexy
Let me show you how
Yeah that sexy sexy sexy

So here's my demonstration
A peep show
Tonight my body's an exhibition baby
Though it's on display, don't be scared to
Touch it, it said so
So come and get it babe

Strum me like a guitar blow out my amplifier
When you hear some feedback keep going take it higher
Crank it up give it to me come on
Crank it up give it to me come on
I'm gonna feedback feedback oh
Feedback feedback oh
Crank it up give it to me come on
Crank it up give it to me come on
I'm gonna feedback feedback oh
Feedback feedback oh

Light skin
Dark skin
My Asian persuasion,
I got them all that's why these girls out here hatin'

Cause I'm sexy
Do you like my style
Yeah that sexy sexy sexy
Like I rock it down
Yeah that sexy sexy sexy
You can work me out
Yeah that sexy sexy sexy
Let me show you how
Yeah that sexy sexy sexy

Before we go any more further
Let me put you up on this secret babe
I got novelties so appeasing
Feed my fetish please
Satisfy me babe

Strum me like a guitar blow out my amplifier
When you hear some feedback keep going take it higher
Crank it up give it to me come on
Crank it up give it to me come on
I'm gonna feedback feedback oh
Feedback feedback oh
Crank it up give it to me come on
Crank it up give it to me come on
I'm gonna feedback feedback oh
Feedback feedback oh

You like it how I work my spine
Got you feeling all hypnotized (hypnotized)
I gotta body like a CL5
Make a **** wanna test drive but I'm so on fire
Flyer than a pelican.
Find another chick better than I don't see her
Cause my swag is serious
Something heavy like a first day period

Strum me like a guitar blow out my amplifier
When you hear some feedback keep going take it higher
Crank it up give it to me come on
Crank it up give it to me come on
I'm gonna feedback feedback oh
Feedback feedback
Strum me like a guitar blow out my amplifier
When you hear some feedback keep going take it higher
Crank it up give it to me come on
Crank it up give it to me come on
I'm gonna feedback feedback oh
Feedback feedback oh
Crank it up give it to me come on
Crank it up give it to me come on
I'm gonna feedback feedback oh

Feedback feedback oh
Feedback Feed back (out part)
Jackson invited Timberlake to be a guest performer during her halftime show back in 2004, which infamously ended with the accidental nipple reveal that coined the term 'wardrobe malfunction' and got her blacklisted from radios, television and the Super Bowl.

With the 'Mirrors' superstar being invited back, the NFL have confirmed "There's no ban" on Janet Jackson in the year 2017 (about time) but would not comment further about the possibility.

“We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake.”

Meanwhile, the 'All For You' icon is reportedly open to the reunion, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight, "The door is wide open. If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute.”

As Janet was unfairly shunned by a lot of the industry, many have criticised Justin's silence and lack of support or responsibility over the years as his career went to new heights.

This could be the iconic performance that settles it all and gives Janet the moment she deserved a long, long time ago.

We say cut 'Can't Stop The Feeling' from any kind of set list and introduce her during 'Seńorita' to let her do her thing. The world could do with a lesson in 'Rhythm Nation' in 2017, let's be honest.

You know you want to, JT!

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH JANET JACKSON'S 'MAKE ME' VIDEO BELOW

I see what you're doing
Come here
So you think you're ready?
I just need you to

Baby, can you move, make me groove?
Show me what you do, make me move
Baby, can you move, make me groove?
Show me what you do, make me move
Baby, make me

You came here to sit or party
Tell me what's the deal
Gon' get up and shake your body
Come on and take me there

Ain't nobody else like you
Only you got the moves you do
Ain't nobody else move like you
Only you got the grooves to prove it, baby

We're gonna have a good time
Me and you gon' get it tonight

Baby, can you move, make me groove?
Show me what you do, make me move
Baby, can you move, make me groove?
Show me what you do, make me move
Baby, make me

Don't stop it, baby
Don't stop 'til you get it up
Don't stop it, baby
Don't stop 'til you get it up

Don't stop it, baby
Don't stop 'til you get it up
Don't stop it, baby
Don't stop 'til you get it up

I see you against the wall, boy
What you waiting for?
I want you to take control now
Get up on the floor, come on now

Ain't nobody else like you
Only you got the moves you do
Ain't nobody else move like you
Only you got the grooves to prove it, baby

We're gonna have a good time
Me and you gon' get it tonight

Baby, can you move, make me groove?
Show me what you do, make me move
Baby, can you move, make me groove?
Show me what you do, make me move
Baby, make me

It's getting hot in here
Just how I like
We gon' dance it up
Until we see the light

If you feel like I feel you can get it tonight
But first you gotta make me say
Ooh, make me, make me, baby, make me say
Ooh, make me, make me, baby

Baby, can you move, make me groove?
Show me what you do, make me move
Baby, can you move, make me groove?
Show me what you do, make me move

Baby, can you move, make me groove?
Show me what you do, make me move
Baby, can you move, make me groove?
Show me what you do, make me move
Baby, make me

Don't stop it, baby
Don't stop 'til you get it up
Baby, make me
Don't stop it, baby
Don't stop 'til you get it up
Baby, make me

Don't stop it, baby
Don't stop 'til you get it up
Baby, make me
Don't stop it, baby
Don't stop 'til you get it up
Baby, make me
