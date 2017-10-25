Janet Jackson Not Banned From Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show

14 years later, will justice for Janet Jackson be served?

Earlier this week Justin Timberlake confirmed he will be headlining the Pepsi Halftime show at the Super Bowl LII in February after months of rumours.

Now that we know who'll be bringing 'SexyBack' to the football stadium, the question on everyone's lips is whether or not he will be joined by the legendary Miss Janet.

Jackson invited Timberlake to be a guest performer during her halftime show back in 2004, which infamously ended with the accidental nipple reveal that coined the term 'wardrobe malfunction' and got her blacklisted from radios, television and the Super Bowl.

With the 'Mirrors' superstar being invited back, the NFL have confirmed "There's no ban" on Janet Jackson in the year 2017 (about time) but would not comment further about the possibility.

“We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake.”

Getty Images

Meanwhile, the 'All For You' icon is reportedly open to the reunion, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight, "The door is wide open. If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute.”

As Janet was unfairly shunned by a lot of the industry, many have criticised Justin's silence and lack of support or responsibility over the years as his career went to new heights.

This could be the iconic performance that settles it all and gives Janet the moment she deserved a long, long time ago.

Getty Images

We say cut 'Can't Stop The Feeling' from any kind of set list and introduce her during 'Seńorita' to let her do her thing. The world could do with a lesson in 'Rhythm Nation' in 2017, let's be honest.

You know you want to, JT!

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH JANET JACKSON'S 'MAKE ME' VIDEO BELOW