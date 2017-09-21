Jared Leto

Jared Leto’s Topless Selfie Is Literally The Best Thing You’ll See All Weekend 

If you need us we’ll be gazing a Jared’s perfect abs

Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 16:56

Jared Leto has shared a topless pic of himself and we can’t even deal with how perfect his body is. We actually need a little rest in a dark, quiet room so we can recover. 

The Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman asked Instagram followers to caption the pic, and then drummed up a bit of publicity for his band’s new single by adding #WALKONWATER. This is a promotional tactic we are totally in support of. 

And while you’re probably mostly looking at Jared's six-pack and trying to figure out if he’s actually wearing any underwear or if he’s just pulled ‘em down really low, you might also want to notice that he’s now beardless. 

Yep, the huge hipster lumberjack beard is no more. So if you’re a fan of Jared’s facial hair please take a second to process this upsetting news. 

Jared recently admitted that he’s on Tinder *books flights to whatever city Jared is in rn*, joking on E!'s Daily Pop that he reveled this detail to, “get a little stock on the company.”

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

