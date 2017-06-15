Jason Derulo

From Candy To Prince, Jason Derulo Gives Us The Inside Story On His 'Swalla' Music Video

“I thought it would be cool to have a band with all women,” Derulo told us. “I always thought that Prince was the flyest because he had a band with all beautiful women."

Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 10:50

In MTV Laid Bare, your favourite artists reveal all about their latest music videos…

MTV sat down with Jason Joel Desrouleaux, better known as Jason Derulo (and one of the nicest individuals in the music industry), to walk through the vibrant, candy-stuffed music video for his UK Top Ten hit, ‘Swalla’.

“I thought it would be cool to have a band with all women,” Derulo told us. “I always thought that Prince was the flyest because he had a band with all beautiful women.

“The set was really cool because there were so many different personalities, from the dancers to Ty Dolla Sign to Nicki Minaj. Ty is very laid back, super-chill vibe kind of person. Nicki is a more in-your-face personality.”

“The video is very colourful. I wanted it to be as colourful as the actual song."

Jason continued by saying the following incredible words: “There’s a whole vibe of candy and sweets. I thought it would be cool because candy and the sexy nature of candy ties in together. Very sexy.”

WATCH JASON DERULO’S MTV LAID BARE BELOW:

Latest News

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Bachelor In Paradise Cast Members Speak Out For First Time Since Allegations Of ‘Misconduct’ Forced Filming To Be Suspended

Hailey Baldwin Says She's Not An Instagram Model: "Don't Ever Call Me That"

Love Island 2017: Meet New Guy Mike Who Says He Has ‘No Loyalty’ And Already Has His Eyes On THREE Of The Girls Who Are Taken

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Katy Perry Slams Awards Shows For Being 'Fake' And Claims She's No Con Artist

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

YouTuber Louise Pentland Just Announced That She's Pregnant

From Candy To Prince, Jason Derulo Gives Us The Inside Story On His 'Swalla' Music Video

Shawn Mendes Stands His Ground During Fight With Alleged Autograph Tout

Love Island 2017: Camilla And Jonny head for Splitsville, Marcel Gets A Snog And A New Boy Is On His Way

Cole And Dylan Sprouse Had The Sweetest Of Reunions On Instagram Stories

Adele And Rita Ora Visit Those Affected By Grenfell Tower Tragedy And Offer Their Support

Ex On The Beach 7 cast reveal their lasts

This Is How Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Grafts Lads On Social Media - EXCLUSIVE

Pretty Little Liars Season 7: 13 Things We Learned From ‘Choose Or Lose’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

There's A Srsly Creative Way To Free The Nipple On Instagram Thanks To Nail Art

Happy Birthday Jesy - An Ode To The Little Mix Star

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

More From Jason Derulo

From Candy To Prince, Jason Derulo Gives Us The Inside Story On His 'Swalla' Music Video

Jason Derulo

Swalla (MTV Laid Bare Exclusive Commentary)

Music

This Is Your Chance To Ask Jason Derulo ANYTHING...

Jason Derulo

Swalla (Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) [Explicit]

Jason Derulo

Swalla (Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Lyric Video) [Explicit]

Celebrity

Jason Derulo Calls Out American Airlines For Alleged Racism

Jason Derulo

New Music Out This Week (1st April 2016)

Music

New Music Out This Week: The Vamps, The Last Shadow Puppets, Chris Brown & More!

Little Mix

MTV News | Little Mix & Jason Derulo Take Us Behind The Scenes Of Their 'Secret Love Song' Vid

Music

Jason Derulo Literally Gets ‘Naked’ For His New Music Video & We’re Not Complaining

Music

Little Mix And Jason Derulo Take Us Behind The Scenes On Their Secret Love Song Music Video

Little Mix

Secret Love Song (Ft. Jason Derulo)

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

CBB&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Admits She’d Totally Snog A Certain Housemate

Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna Gushes Over Justin Bieber And His Chopper – EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Says She Is ‘Happy’ Abbie Holborn Was Chosen Over Sarah Goodhart So She Can Focus On Marty McKenna – exclusive

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub