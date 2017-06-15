From Candy To Prince, Jason Derulo Gives Us The Inside Story On His 'Swalla' Music Video

In MTV Laid Bare, your favourite artists reveal all about their latest music videos…

MTV sat down with Jason Joel Desrouleaux, better known as Jason Derulo (and one of the nicest individuals in the music industry), to walk through the vibrant, candy-stuffed music video for his UK Top Ten hit, ‘Swalla’.

“I thought it would be cool to have a band with all women,” Derulo told us. “I always thought that Prince was the flyest because he had a band with all beautiful women.

“The set was really cool because there were so many different personalities, from the dancers to Ty Dolla Sign to Nicki Minaj. Ty is very laid back, super-chill vibe kind of person. Nicki is a more in-your-face personality.”

“The video is very colourful. I wanted it to be as colourful as the actual song."

Jason continued by saying the following incredible words: “There’s a whole vibe of candy and sweets. I thought it would be cool because candy and the sexy nature of candy ties in together. Very sexy.”

