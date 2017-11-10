Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo Drops New Banger 'Tip Toe' With French Montana

The 'Swalla' legend returns to the clubs for his new single...

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 12:55

Derulord never lets us down.

Whenever you see Jason Derulo's name on a New Music Friday playlist, just press play and prepare for greatness.

The young pop king has unleashed another banger in 'Tip Toe', an undeniable clap-clap anthem for the clubs featuring French Montana.

View the lyrics
Drank
Young Money

Love in a thousand different flavors
I wish that I could taste them all tonight
No, I ain't got no dinner plans
So you should bring all your friends
I swear that a-all y'all my type

All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Freaky, freaky gyal
My freaky, freaky gyal

Shimmy shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yah
Bad girls gon' swalla-la-la
Bust down on my wrist in this bitch
My pinky-ring bigger than this
Met her out in Beverly Hills, ay
Dolla got too many girls, ay
Met her out in Beverly Hills, all she wear is red bottom heels
When she back it up, putting on her snapback
When she droppin' low, putting on her backpack
DJ poppin', she gon' swallow that
Champagne poppin', she gon' swallow that

All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Freaky, freaky gyal
My freaky, freaky gyal

Bad gyal nuh swalla nuttin, word to the Dalai Lama
He know I'm a fashion killa, word to John Galliano
He copping that Valentino, ain't no telling me "no"
I'm that bitch, and he know, he know
How you wifin' these thots? You don't get wins for that
And another good year, we don't get blimps for that
Pussy game still cold, we don't get minx for that
When I'm poppin' them bananas, we don't link chimps for that
I gave these bitches two years, now your time's up
Bless her heart, she throwing shots but every line sucks
I'm in that cherry red foreign with the brown guts
My shit slappin' like dude did Lebron nuts

All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (my love) (drank)
Swalla-la-la (my love) (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la

Young Money
Swalla-la-la
J.D
Freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Derulo
Writer(s): Eric Frederic, Robert Diggs, Tyrone William Griffin Jr, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Jason Derulo, Gamal Lewis, Russell Jones, Onika Maraj Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

After getting a little more introspective on 'If I'm Lucky', Derulo returns to the sexed up club walls of 'Swalla' for his latest surefire hit, which might have the best opening lines in pop history.

"Big fat thing overflowing / Scary tight dress couldn't hold it / Way too thick, like you're swollen / Oh, you're too bad and you know it." Just... wow.

He must have some amount of charm to be pulling off lines like that as we can't imagine they'd go down too well as a pick-up line in the local pub, whether meant complimentary or not.

Getty Images

'Tip Toe' is the third single to be released from his upcoming album 777, which is due out early next year.

With French Montana appearing on this single and Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign featuring on the massive 'Swalla', we expect there might be more big collaborations on the album when it drops.

Ready to dance? Go 'head...

Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH JASON DERULO GIVE SECRETS FROM THE 'SWALLA' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Drank
Young Money

Love in a thousand different flavors
I wish that I could taste them all tonight
No, I ain't got no dinner plans
So you should bring all your friends
I swear that a-all y'all my type

All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Freaky, freaky gyal
My freaky, freaky gyal

Shimmy shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yah
Bad girls gon' swalla-la-la
Bust down on my wrist in this bitch
My pinky-ring bigger than this
Met her out in Beverly Hills, ay
Dolla got too many girls, ay
Met her out in Beverly Hills, all she wear is red bottom heels
When she back it up, putting on her snapback
When she droppin' low, putting on her backpack
DJ poppin', she gon' swallow that
Champagne poppin', she gon' swallow that

All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Freaky, freaky gyal
My freaky, freaky gyal

Bad gyal nuh swalla nuttin, word to the Dalai Lama
He know I'm a fashion killa, word to John Galliano
He copping that Valentino, ain't no telling me "no"
I'm that bitch, and he know, he know
How you wifin' these thots? You don't get wins for that
And another good year, we don't get blimps for that
Pussy game still cold, we don't get minx for that
When I'm poppin' them bananas, we don't link chimps for that
I gave these bitches two years, now your time's up
Bless her heart, she throwing shots but every line sucks
I'm in that cherry red foreign with the brown guts
My shit slappin' like dude did Lebron nuts

All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (my love) (drank)
Swalla-la-la (my love) (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la

Young Money
Swalla-la-la
J.D
Freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Derulo
Writer(s): Eric Frederic, Robert Diggs, Tyrone William Griffin Jr, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Jason Derulo, Gamal Lewis, Russell Jones, Onika Maraj Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Jason Derulo arrives at the 2017 MAXIM Halloween Party at LA Center Studios on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Jason Derulo Drops New Banger 'Tip Toe' With French Montana

A Second Woman Accuses Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick Of Sexual Assault

Gigi Hadid Admits To Loving This Very 2005 Nude Lipstick Hack

Gender equality

From Today, UK Women Will Work For Free For The Rest Of The Year

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his substance abuse issues as he struggled to deal with face

Ed Sheeran Teams Up With Fuse ODG On Surprise Collab 'Boa Me'

People Are Convinced Khloe Kardashian Has Had A Nose Job Because Of This Picture

Throwing It Back To Geordie Shore Babe Holly Hagan's ‘Milkshake' Pop Debut

Topshop Announce That Their Changing Rooms Are Now Gender Neutral

Marnie Simpson And Holly Hagan Offer Support To Teenage Girl Who Was Bullied In Nasty Group Chat

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Fans React To 'Reputation' On Release Day

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

New Music Round-Up: Taylor Swift, Sigrid, Jennifer Lopez and More

Wow Airlines&#039; Flights To New York

You Can Now Fly From London to New York For Just £99

Lili Reinhart Thinks It's 'Sickening' That People Are Slamming Finn Wolfhard

Flight Centre Troll Guy Who Lost His Driving Licence With Hilarious Prank

Nick Jonas performs during MTV TRL Presents Lil Uzi Vertat MTV Studios on October 4, 2017 in New York City

Nick Jonas and Shania Twain Have A Christmas Duet Coming

Marnie Simpson is acting needy in the Geordie Shore house while she&#039;s missing boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Her First Sexual Experience With A Girl

Drake Performs New Song Live In New Zealand

Suicide Squad

The Rock Could Join Suicide Squad 2

12 Celebrities That Taylor Swift Has Written Songs For: From The Salty To The Sweet

Riverdale ‘When A Stranger Calls’ Recap: Betty Cooper Is The Black Hood’s Very Own Puppet

More From Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo arrives at the 2017 MAXIM Halloween Party at LA Center Studios on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Jason Derulo Drops New Banger 'Tip Toe' With French Montana

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

New Music Round-Up: Taylor Swift, Sigrid, Jennifer Lopez and More

Jason Derulo - If I&#039;m Lucky - Lyric Video
Jason Derulo

If I'm Lucky (Part 2 - Lyric Video)

Jason Derulo - If I&#039;m Lucky - Music Video
Jason Derulo

If I'm Lucky (Part 1) [Explicit]

Jason Derulo | Official Top 10

Music

Jason Derulo Teases His New Single and Discusses His Upcoming Tour

MTV Asks

Jason Derulo Bigs Up Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign | MTV Asks Jason Derulo

MTV Asks

Jason Derulo Answers YOUR Questions! | MTV Asks Jason Derulo

From Candy To Prince, Jason Derulo Gives Us The Inside Story On His 'Swalla' Music Video

Jason Derulo

Swalla (MTV Laid Bare Exclusive Commentary)

Music

This Is Your Chance To Ask Jason Derulo ANYTHING...

Jason Derulo

Swalla (Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) [Explicit]

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Charlotte Crosby Strips Butt Naked And Jiggles Her Phenomenal Peach In NSFW Video

Sophie Kasaei Approves Of Charlotte Crosby's Sleepover With This Geordie Shore Castmate

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Literally Rock Solid Abs As She Reveals She Wants To Start Again

Charlotte Crosby Comes Clean About Her Secret 'Uniboob' Correction Surgery

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Is Snapchat Bringing Back The Best Friends Feature?

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Brands Casey Johnson A 'D*ckhead' After He Confesses To Kissing Another Girl On His Date

Marnie Simpson is acting needy in the Geordie Shore house while she&#039;s missing boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Her First Sexual Experience With A Girl

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn And Her Mum Get Mistaken For Strippers

Did Marnie Simpson Just Hint That Charlotte Crosby Has Given Stephen Bear A Second Chance?