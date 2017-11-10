Jason Derulo Drops New Banger 'Tip Toe' With French Montana
The 'Swalla' legend returns to the clubs for his new single...
Derulord never lets us down.
Whenever you see Jason Derulo's name on a New Music Friday playlist, just press play and prepare for greatness.
The young pop king has unleashed another banger in 'Tip Toe', an undeniable clap-clap anthem for the clubs featuring French Montana.
Young Money
Love in a thousand different flavors
I wish that I could taste them all tonight
No, I ain't got no dinner plans
So you should bring all your friends
I swear that a-all y'all my type
All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Freaky, freaky gyal
My freaky, freaky gyal
Shimmy shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yah
Bad girls gon' swalla-la-la
Bust down on my wrist in this bitch
My pinky-ring bigger than this
Met her out in Beverly Hills, ay
Dolla got too many girls, ay
Met her out in Beverly Hills, all she wear is red bottom heels
When she back it up, putting on her snapback
When she droppin' low, putting on her backpack
DJ poppin', she gon' swallow that
Champagne poppin', she gon' swallow that
All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Freaky, freaky gyal
My freaky, freaky gyal
Bad gyal nuh swalla nuttin, word to the Dalai Lama
He know I'm a fashion killa, word to John Galliano
He copping that Valentino, ain't no telling me "no"
I'm that bitch, and he know, he know
How you wifin' these thots? You don't get wins for that
And another good year, we don't get blimps for that
Pussy game still cold, we don't get minx for that
When I'm poppin' them bananas, we don't link chimps for that
I gave these bitches two years, now your time's up
Bless her heart, she throwing shots but every line sucks
I'm in that cherry red foreign with the brown guts
My shit slappin' like dude did Lebron nuts
All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty
Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (my love) (drank)
Swalla-la-la (my love) (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)
Swalla-la-la (drank)
Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)
Swalla-la-la
Young Money
Swalla-la-la
J.D
Freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Swalla-la-la
My freaky, freaky gyal
Derulo
After getting a little more introspective on 'If I'm Lucky', Derulo returns to the sexed up club walls of 'Swalla' for his latest surefire hit, which might have the best opening lines in pop history.
"Big fat thing overflowing / Scary tight dress couldn't hold it / Way too thick, like you're swollen / Oh, you're too bad and you know it." Just... wow.
He must have some amount of charm to be pulling off lines like that as we can't imagine they'd go down too well as a pick-up line in the local pub, whether meant complimentary or not.
'Tip Toe' is the third single to be released from his upcoming album 777, which is due out early next year.
With French Montana appearing on this single and Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign featuring on the massive 'Swalla', we expect there might be more big collaborations on the album when it drops.
Ready to dance? Go 'head...
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH JASON DERULO GIVE SECRETS FROM THE 'SWALLA' VIDEO BELOW
