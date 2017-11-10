Jason Derulo Drops New Banger 'Tip Toe' With French Montana

Derulord never lets us down.

Whenever you see Jason Derulo's name on a New Music Friday playlist, just press play and prepare for greatness.

The young pop king has unleashed another banger in 'Tip Toe', an undeniable clap-clap anthem for the clubs featuring French Montana.

View the lyrics Drank

Young Money



Love in a thousand different flavors

I wish that I could taste them all tonight

No, I ain't got no dinner plans

So you should bring all your friends

I swear that a-all y'all my type



All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty

Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Freaky, freaky gyal

My freaky, freaky gyal



Shimmy shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yah

Bad girls gon' swalla-la-la

Bust down on my wrist in this bitch

My pinky-ring bigger than this

Met her out in Beverly Hills, ay

Dolla got too many girls, ay

Met her out in Beverly Hills, all she wear is red bottom heels

When she back it up, putting on her snapback

When she droppin' low, putting on her backpack

DJ poppin', she gon' swallow that

Champagne poppin', she gon' swallow that



All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty

Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Freaky, freaky gyal

My freaky, freaky gyal



Bad gyal nuh swalla nuttin, word to the Dalai Lama

He know I'm a fashion killa, word to John Galliano

He copping that Valentino, ain't no telling me "no"

I'm that bitch, and he know, he know

How you wifin' these thots? You don't get wins for that

And another good year, we don't get blimps for that

Pussy game still cold, we don't get minx for that

When I'm poppin' them bananas, we don't link chimps for that

I gave these bitches two years, now your time's up

Bless her heart, she throwing shots but every line sucks

I'm in that cherry red foreign with the brown guts

My shit slappin' like dude did Lebron nuts



All you girls in here, if you're feeling thirsty

Come on take a sip 'cause you know what I'm servin'

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (my love) (drank)

Swalla-la-la (my love) (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la

Shimmy shimmy yay, shimmy yay, shimmy ya (drank)

Swalla-la-la (drank)

Swalla-la-la (swalla-la-la)

Swalla-la-la



Young Money

Swalla-la-la

J.D

Freaky, freaky gyal

Swalla-la-la

My freaky, freaky gyal

Swalla-la-la

My freaky, freaky gyal

Swalla-la-la

My freaky, freaky gyal

Writer(s): Eric Frederic, Robert Diggs, Tyrone William Griffin Jr, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Jason Derulo, Gamal Lewis, Russell Jones, Onika Maraj

After getting a little more introspective on 'If I'm Lucky', Derulo returns to the sexed up club walls of 'Swalla' for his latest surefire hit, which might have the best opening lines in pop history.

"Big fat thing overflowing / Scary tight dress couldn't hold it / Way too thick, like you're swollen / Oh, you're too bad and you know it." Just... wow.

He must have some amount of charm to be pulling off lines like that as we can't imagine they'd go down too well as a pick-up line in the local pub, whether meant complimentary or not.

Getty Images

'Tip Toe' is the third single to be released from his upcoming album 777, which is due out early next year.

With French Montana appearing on this single and Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign featuring on the massive 'Swalla', we expect there might be more big collaborations on the album when it drops.

Ready to dance? Go 'head...

Words: Ross McNeilage

