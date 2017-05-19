Jason Derulo

This Is Your Chance To Ask Jason Derulo ANYTHING...

Friday, May 19, 2017 - 15:11

We'll admit it, we're obsessed with Jason Derulo's new single 'Swalla'. We've been getting "freaky freaky" to it for weeks now and since he dropped *that* video with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, we've been looking everywhere to get a visor like Nicki's (see below).

Credit: Drew Dizzy Graham
We've invited Mr Derulo into MTV soon to film MTV Asks where we put fan questions to the biggest names in music and they answer them on good old MTV.

All you need to do is think up the most interesting question you can think of, enter it in the form below and then watch the show when it airs on MTV Music to see if yours made the cut. Good luck!

