This Is Your Chance To Ask Jason Derulo ANYTHING...
Friday, May 19, 2017 - 15:11
We'll admit it, we're obsessed with Jason Derulo's new single 'Swalla'. We've been getting "freaky freaky" to it for weeks now and since he dropped *that* video with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, we've been looking everywhere to get a visor like Nicki's (see below).We've invited Mr Derulo into MTV soon to film MTV Asks where we put fan questions to the biggest names in music and they answer them on good old MTV.
All you need to do is think up the most interesting question you can think of, enter it in the form below and then watch the show when it airs on MTV Music to see if yours made the cut. Good luck!
Latest News
Harry Styles Just Entered At No.1 On The UK Albums Chart!
Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident
Little Mix Announce Who They’ve Collaborated With On ‘Power’ And You Need Listen To The Teaser Right Now
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On
What You Missed In Music: Solange’s Message To Her Teen Self, Katy Perry Surprises Museum-Goers & More
7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF
This Is Your Chance To Ask Jason Derulo ANYTHING...
Instagram Has Been Rated As The Worst Social Network For Young People’s Mental Health
Linkin Park Gave Us The Best Answer To People Asking About Their 'New' Sound On 'One More Light'
7 Of The Most Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits
Zoë Kravitz Talks Travel Tips, Instagram Envy And How To Switch Off From Technology
Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress
Check Out These Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 14 Episode #9!
Liam Payne Isn’t Exactly Harry Styles’ Number One Fan
Zac Efron Will Play A Serial Killer In His Next Movie
Vicky Pattison Just Had The Most Emotional Reunion With Pregnant Ferne McCann
Win Tickets To Wild Life Festival With MTV TRAX!
Camila Cabello Teases New Song ‘I Have Questions’ In Her ‘Crying In The Club’ Video
11 Changes You Can Make RIGHT NOW To Save Over £1k A Month
New Music Round-Up: Liam Payne, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello & Much More
More From Jason Derulo
Music
This Is Your Chance To Ask Jason Derulo ANYTHING...
Jason Derulo
Swalla (Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) [Explicit]
Jason Derulo
Swalla (Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Lyric Video) [Explicit]
Celebrity
Jason Derulo Calls Out American Airlines For Alleged Racism
Jason Derulo
New Music Out This Week (1st April 2016)
Music
New Music Out This Week: The Vamps, The Last Shadow Puppets, Chris Brown & More!
Little Mix
MTV News | Little Mix & Jason Derulo Take Us Behind The Scenes Of Their 'Secret Love Song' Vid
Music
Jason Derulo Literally Gets ‘Naked’ For His New Music Video & We’re Not Complaining
Music
Little Mix And Jason Derulo Take Us Behind The Scenes On Their Secret Love Song Music Video
Little Mix
Secret Love Song (Ft. Jason Derulo)
Celebrity
Perrie Edwards Warned Jade Thirlwall Not To Scare Off Guys On Birthday Night Out
MTV.co.uk's 50 Most Watched Music Videos Of 2015
Trending Articles
Celebrity
Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast
Celebrity
Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson
TV Shows
24 Things That Happened In Geordie Shore Season 1 Which Would Literally Never Happen Now
Celebrity
Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever
Celebrity
Holly Hagan Rips Into Fan Who Claims She’s Fallen Out With Charlotte Crosby
Celebrity
10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER
TV Shows
Who Is Chelsea Barber? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident
TV Shows
Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds To Criticism Of Boyfriend Sean Pratt’s Name Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress
TV Shows