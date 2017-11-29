Jax Jones

Is Selena Gomez Featured On Jax Jones' New Single?

The pop star's final collaboration of the year could be the dance banger we're all waiting for...

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 10:45

Selena Gomez might be about to drop that "really upbeat" single she's been talking about for months.

Earlier this year UK hitmaker Jax Jones shared a clip of a massive track featuring Gomez on vocal duty and later seemingly confirmed it was titled 'This Is Real'.

Fast forward 10 months and the 'Instruction' producer has announced his new single 'This Is Real' is dropping on Friday (!) but with no mention of Selena.

View the lyrics
In your eyes there's a heavy blue
One to love and one to lose
Sweet divine, a heavy truth
Water or wine, don't make me choose
I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night
Night (ahhhh)
Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky

I've been running through the jungle
I've been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
I've been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you
I've looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yea all for you
I've been running through the jungle
I've been crying with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
Oh to get to you

(Oh to get to you)
(Oh to get to you)

Your fingertips trace my skin
To places I have never been
Blindly I am following
Break down these walls and come on in
I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night
Night (ahhhh)
Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky

I've been running through the jungle
I've been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
I've been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you
I've looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yea all for you
I've been running through the jungle
I've been crying with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
Oh to get to you

(Oh to get to you)

I've been running through the jungle
I've been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
I've been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you
I've looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yea all for you
I've been running through the jungle
I've been crying with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
Oh to get to you
Writer(s): Carl Rosen, Alexandra Tamposi, Andrew Wotman, Selena Gomez, Marshmello, Louis Bell, Brian Lee Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The 10-second preview of the song he posted in January sounds incredible, with Gomez impressively belting over some banging house production, so we hope he's just building anticipation before revealing the feature.

In August, the 'Fetish' singer revealed that her next single would be "really upbeat" yet the release that followed didn't necessarily live up to that description.

While we love 'Wolves' - her collaboration with EDM powerhouse Marshmello - it's a dreamy, laidback affair that isn't made for the dance floor, unlike 'This Is Real' evidently is.

Getty

Not only would it be the first proper dance number released since 'I Want You To Know', her 2015 collab with Zedd, but it would showcase a side of her voice rarely heard.

After her tropical bop with Kygo and the lush winter tune 'Wolves', we are more ready than ever for Selena to turn up the bass.

Come on, give us what we've been waiting for!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH SELENA GOMEZ AND KYGO'S 'IT AIN'T ME' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
I had a dream
We were sipping whiskey neat
Highest floor, The Bowery
Nowhere's high enough
Somewhere along the lines
We stopped seeing eye to eye
You were staying out all night
And I had enough

No, I don't wanna know
Where you been or where you're goin'
But I know I won't be home
And you'll be on your own

Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
Who's gonna rock you
When the sun won't let you sleep?
Who's waking up to drive you home
When you're drunk and all alone?
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?

It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me

I had a dream
We were back to seventeen
Summer nights and The Libertines
Never growing up
I'll take with me
The polaroids and the memories
But you know I'm gonna leave
Behind the worst of us

Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
Who's gonna rock you
When the sun won't let you sleep?
Who's waking up to drive you home
When you're drunk and all alone?
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?

It ain't me, no no
It ain't me, no no
It ain't me, no no
It ain't me, no no
Who's gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
Writer(s): Selena Gomez, Kyrre Goervell-Dahl, Andrew Watt, ALEXANDRA TAMPOSI, Brian Lee Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Jax Jones

Is Selena Gomez Featured On Jax Jones' New Single?

Jax Jones

Instruction (Live At MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017)

Jax Jones Ft. Demi Lovato &amp; Stefflon Don - Instruction - Music Video
Jax Jones

Instruction (Ft. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don) [Explicit]

Music

Jax Jones, Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don Have Just Dropped Their Super Hot 'Instruction' Video

Club MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 With Martin Garrix, Wilkinson, Gorgon City, Jax Jones &amp; R3WIRE &amp; Varski
Music

Martin Garrix Shut Down MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 With Mind-Blowing Performance

Club MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 With Martin Garrix, Wilkinson, Gorgon City, Jax Jones &amp; R3WIRE &amp; Varski

Club MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 - Official Day 2 Pics!

Clean Bandit & Jax Jones Complete Our 2017 MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

Lorde

New Music Out This Week (16th June 2016)

She’s Giving Us a Heart Attack – Demi Lovato Is Releasing a New Single on Friday

MTV Crashes Plymouth

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 Warm Up Playlist

Jax Jones

You Don't Know Me (Ft. RAYE) [Explicit]

Jax Jones

You Don't Know Me (Live) (Ft. RAYE) [Explicit]

Trending Articles

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE

Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid

Inside Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Lavish Baby Shower

From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up

Casey Johnson Teases Engagement To Marnie Simpson And Talks Ricky Rayment Comparisons

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Fans Have Noticed Something Wild About Chloe Ferry's Outfit

Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards

Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs

Netflix

How To Unlock Netflix's Thousands Of Secret Movie Categories

Gemma Collins' Boohoo Advert Is Everything We Wanted It To Be And More

Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman

Could Selena Gomez Be Set To Take On The Role Of Sabrina Spellman?