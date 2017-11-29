Is Selena Gomez Featured On Jax Jones' New Single?
The pop star's final collaboration of the year could be the dance banger we're all waiting for...
Selena Gomez might be about to drop that "really upbeat" single she's been talking about for months.
Earlier this year UK hitmaker Jax Jones shared a clip of a massive track featuring Gomez on vocal duty and later seemingly confirmed it was titled 'This Is Real'.
Fast forward 10 months and the 'Instruction' producer has announced his new single 'This Is Real' is dropping on Friday (!) but with no mention of Selena.
One to love and one to lose
Sweet divine, a heavy truth
Water or wine, don't make me choose
I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night
Night (ahhhh)
Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky
I've been running through the jungle
I've been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
I've been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you
I've looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yea all for you
I've been running through the jungle
I've been crying with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
Oh to get to you
(Oh to get to you)
(Oh to get to you)
Your fingertips trace my skin
To places I have never been
Blindly I am following
Break down these walls and come on in
I wanna feel the way that we did that summer night
Night (ahhhh)
Drunk on a feeling, alone with the stars in the sky
I've been running through the jungle
I've been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
I've been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you
I've looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yea all for you
I've been running through the jungle
I've been crying with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
Oh to get to you
(Oh to get to you)
I've been running through the jungle
I've been running with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
I've been down the darkest alleys
Saw the dark side of the moon
To get to you, to get to you
I've looked for love in every stranger
Took too much to ease the anger
All for you, yea all for you
I've been running through the jungle
I've been crying with the wolves
To get to you, to get to you
Oh to get to you
The 10-second preview of the song he posted in January sounds incredible, with Gomez impressively belting over some banging house production, so we hope he's just building anticipation before revealing the feature.
In August, the 'Fetish' singer revealed that her next single would be "really upbeat" yet the release that followed didn't necessarily live up to that description.
While we love 'Wolves' - her collaboration with EDM powerhouse Marshmello - it's a dreamy, laidback affair that isn't made for the dance floor, unlike 'This Is Real' evidently is.
Not only would it be the first proper dance number released since 'I Want You To Know', her 2015 collab with Zedd, but it would showcase a side of her voice rarely heard.
After her tropical bop with Kygo and the lush winter tune 'Wolves', we are more ready than ever for Selena to turn up the bass.
Come on, give us what we've been waiting for!
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH SELENA GOMEZ AND KYGO'S 'IT AIN'T ME' VIDEO BELOW
We were sipping whiskey neat
Highest floor, The Bowery
Nowhere's high enough
Somewhere along the lines
We stopped seeing eye to eye
You were staying out all night
And I had enough
No, I don't wanna know
Where you been or where you're goin'
But I know I won't be home
And you'll be on your own
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
Who's gonna rock you
When the sun won't let you sleep?
Who's waking up to drive you home
When you're drunk and all alone?
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
I had a dream
We were back to seventeen
Summer nights and The Libertines
Never growing up
I'll take with me
The polaroids and the memories
But you know I'm gonna leave
Behind the worst of us
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
Who's gonna rock you
When the sun won't let you sleep?
Who's waking up to drive you home
When you're drunk and all alone?
Who's gonna walk you
Through the dark side of the morning?
It ain't me, no no
It ain't me, no no
It ain't me, no no
It ain't me, no no
Who's gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)
It ain't me
(The Bowery, whiskey neat, grateful, I'm so grateful)