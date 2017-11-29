Is Selena Gomez Featured On Jax Jones' New Single?

Selena Gomez might be about to drop that "really upbeat" single she's been talking about for months.

Earlier this year UK hitmaker Jax Jones shared a clip of a massive track featuring Gomez on vocal duty and later seemingly confirmed it was titled 'This Is Real'.

Fast forward 10 months and the 'Instruction' producer has announced his new single 'This Is Real' is dropping on Friday (!) but with no mention of Selena.

The 10-second preview of the song he posted in January sounds incredible, with Gomez impressively belting over some banging house production, so we hope he's just building anticipation before revealing the feature.

In August, the 'Fetish' singer revealed that her next single would be "really upbeat" yet the release that followed didn't necessarily live up to that description.

While we love 'Wolves' - her collaboration with EDM powerhouse Marshmello - it's a dreamy, laidback affair that isn't made for the dance floor, unlike 'This Is Real' evidently is.

Not only would it be the first proper dance number released since 'I Want You To Know', her 2015 collab with Zedd, but it would showcase a side of her voice rarely heard.

After her tropical bop with Kygo and the lush winter tune 'Wolves', we are more ready than ever for Selena to turn up the bass.

Come on, give us what we've been waiting for!

WE ARE LIVING! 🔥 Jax Jones has shared a preview of his collaboration with Selena Gomez via Instagram Stories! pic.twitter.com/LVSjS0WnNl — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) January 23, 2017

Hmm it’s getting cold outside... but Jax has some new heat coming for ya. Can you guess the name of the new track? 😏 🌡 🕺 pic.twitter.com/x6c5IBbPKI — JaxJones (@JaxJones) November 28, 2017

📱| Selena has a song registered with Jax Jones called ‘This is Real’ 👀 and he posted this on his Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/YvVuzxk8W8 — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 28, 2017

