Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Star In JAY-Z's 'Family Feud' Video
The rapper sits in a church confessional in the dramatic teaser clip...
JAY-Z and Beyoncé are joining forces to address their marital troubles once and for all.
The legendary rapper has shared a clip from the music video for 'Family Feud', one of many songs on his most recent album that references his infidelity.
Beyoncé stars in the dramatic visual that sees her husband lead their daughter Blue Ivy around a church before he sits in a confessional booth.
You'll never be enough, let's just keep it real, JAY-Z
Fuck JAY-Z, I mean, you shot your own brother
How can we know if we can trust JAY-Z?
And you know better, nigga, I know you do
But you gotta do better, boy, you owe it to Blue
You had no father, you had the armor
But you got a daughter, gotta get softer
Die JAY-Z, this ain't back in the days
You don't need an alibi, JAY-Z
Cry JAY-Z, we know the pain is real
But you can't heal what you never reveal
What's up, JAY-Z?
You know you owe the truth to all the youth
That fell in love with JAY-Z
You got people you love you sold drugs to
You got high on life, that shit drugged you
You walkin' around like you invincible
You dropped outta school, you lost your principles
I know people backstab you, I feel bad too
But this 'fuck everybody' attitude ain't natural
But you ain't the same, this ain't KumbaYe
But you got hurt because you did cool by 'Ye
You gave him 20 million without blinkin'
He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin'?
"Fuck wrong with everybody?" is what you sayin'
But if everybody's crazy, you're the one that's insane
Crazy how life works
You got a knot in your chest, imagine how a knife hurts
You stabbed Un over some records
Your excuse was "He was talkin' too reckless!"
Let go your ego over your right shoulder
Your left is sayin', "Finish your breakfast!"
You egged Solange on
Knowin' all along, all you had to say you was wrong
You almost went Eric Benét
Let the baddest girl in the world get away
I don't even know what else to say
Nigga, never go Eric Benét
I don't even know what you woulda done
In the future, other niggas playin' football with your son
You had lost it
13 bottles of Ace of Spade, what it did to Boston
Nah, JAY-Z
Bye, JAY-Z
'Family Feud' is one of the most honest tracks on the soul-baring 4:44 record, not to mention the one to directly reference the infamous Becky from Beyoncé's 'Sorry'.
"Yeah, I'll fuck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky," he raps on the song, which also features vocals from Queen Bey.
Ever since the 'Formation' singer dropped Lemonade, the epic visual album that revealed their had been cheating in the couple's marriage, the whole world has only wanted to find out more, so this new video might just break the internet.
This will also be Beyoncé's first music video appearance of the year and first post-twins, as she hasn't featured in the visuals for her collaborations with J Balvin, Eminem or Ed Sheeran.
The full 'Family Feud' video will premiere exclusively on TIDAL tomorrow (Dec 29).
You ready, B?
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH JAY-Z'S '4:44' VIDEO BELOW
When I know in my heart
I'm letting you down every day
Letting you down every day
Why do I keep on running away?
Look, I apologize, often womanize
Took for my child to be born, see through a woman's eyes
Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles
Took me too long for this song, I don't deserve you
I harassed you out in Paris
"Please come back to Rome," you make it home
We talked for hours when you were on tour
"Please pick up the phone, pick up the phone!"
I said: "Don't embarrass me," instead of "Be mine"
That was my proposal for us to go steady
That was your 21st birthday
You matured faster than me, I wasn't ready
So I apologize
I seen the innocence leave your eyes
I still mourn this death and
I apologize for all the stillborns cause I wasn't present
Your body wouldn't accept it
I apologize to all the women whom I toyed with your emotions
'Cause I was emotionless
And I apologize 'cause at your best you are love
And because I fall short of what I say I'm all about
Your eyes leave with the soul that your body once housed
And you stare blankly into space
Thinkin' of all the time, you wasted it on all this basic shit
So I apologize
I'm never gonna treat you
I'm never gonna treat you like I should
Ohhhhhh
I apologize, our love was one for the ages and I contained us
And all this ratchet shit and we more expansive
Not meant to cry and die alone in these mansions
Or sleep with our back turned
We supposed to vacay 'til our backs burn
We're supposed to laugh 'til our heart stops
And then meet in a space where the dark stop
And let love light the way
Like the men before me, I cut off my nose to spite my face
I never wanted another woman to know
Something about me that you didn't know
I promised, I cried, I couldn't hold
I suck at love, I think I need a do-over
I will be emotionally available if I invited you over
I stew over, what if you over my shit?
I'm never gonna treat you
I'm never gonna treat you like I should
Ohhhhhh
And if my children knew
I don't even know what I would do
If they ain't look at me the same
I would prob'ly die with all the shame
"You did what with who?"
What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate?
"You risked that for Blue?"
If I wasn't a superhero in your face
My heart breaks for the day I have to explain my mistakes
And the mask goes away
And Santa Claus is fake
And you go online and see
For Blue's tooth, the tooth fairy didn't pay
I'm never gonna treat you like I should