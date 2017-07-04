Future Responds to JAY-Z's 4:44 Disses

Oh dear. Is there beef between JAY-Z and Future?

JAY-Z's new album 4:44 is receiving rave reviews all over the shop. The album has been described as a 'tightly conceptualized project' and JAY-Z has been praised for 'finally manag[ing] to bare his soul while also turning a profit'. However, not everyone is best pleased with the project. Future has responded to the disses that the 'Song Cry' performer has thrown his way on 4:44.

On 'Kill Jay Z', JAY-Z raps "In the Future other n****s playing football with your son”, which many deem to be a direct reference to Future. Russell Willson, an American Footballer has become something a father figure to Future and Ciara's son. Ever since Ciara ended her relationship with Future and married Russell, Russell has taken on a lot of parenting responsibilities.

Future and Ciara's son has even been filmed calling Russell: 'papa'.

Not only that but on 'The Story of OJ' JAY-Z takes aim at rappers who pose on Instagram with huge wads of cash.

Something which Future and many of his contemparies are known to do.

“You’re on the Gram holding money to your ear, there’s a disconnect, we don’t call that money over here."

However, as opposed to responding to these bars negatively, Future has so far just taken it in his stride and joked about it.

Lmao @1Future responding to Hov via Snap pic.twitter.com/OpHvX5Nzh8 — Rap Dose (@RapDose) July 4, 2017

The 'Low Life' star simply posted a Snapchat of him doing exactly what JAY-Z was criticising.

WHAT A JOKER!

Bearing in mind that the both he and Future have collaborated together on DJ Khaled's 'I Got the Keys', we're pretty certain that there is no bad blood between these two rap titans and all of this is in good fun. No official diss tracks just yet.

Here's hoping that the two hip-hop stars might work together on something again soon.

Maybe 4:44 will have some remixes?