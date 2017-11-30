JAY-Z

Jay-Z Appears To Admit He Cheated On Beyoncé

The rapper opens up about the therapy that saved them.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 10:23

When Jay-Z dropped his album 4:44 there was no shortage of hints that he had been unfaithful to his wife Beyoncé, while she seemed to address it countless times in her 'Lemonade' album too.

And now it looks like the rapper has straight up confirmed it. Jay had a seriously revealing conversation with Dean Baquet from The New York Times and he opened up about what led to his "infidelity".

Check out the video to see the celebrities who admitted to cheating...

"You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions. So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can't connect. ... In my case, like, it's deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity," said the rapper in regards to being unfaithful.

Jay revealed that the pair were actually making a joint album as a form of therapy.

Jay-Z appeared to admit he cheated on Beyonce / Getty

He said: "We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together. And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So, her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on."

"We still have a lot of that music. And this is what it became. There was never a point where it was like, "I’m making this album." I was right there the entire time," he added.

While Bey's album may have been the result of a seriously difficult time for the pair, it seems he couldn't be prouder of his wifey.

"But the best place in the hurricane is in the middle of it... the best place is right in the middle of the pain. And that's where we were sitting. And it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations."

"[I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released and, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another's craft. I think she's amazing," he added.

Copyright [Getty]

The rapper spoke about the possibility of divorce, explaining: "You know, most people walk away, and, like, divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself."

So it seems that Bey's track 'Becky With The Good Hair' is certainly based on truth, but we're just so happy that the pair of them are in such a good place rn and they're both making incredible music.
 

 

 

