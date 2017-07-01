Jedward's John Is Jealous Of Edward’s Single AF Date So Buys An Air Stewardess Some Earrings

John and Edward Grimes - or Jedward as everyone still calls them - are Single AF and have been in Stockholm looking for The One.

Copyright [Getty]

We’ve already seen that Edward is totally smitten with his date Sabina, but John’s not been so lucky and we’re not gonna lie... he seems a little bit jealous that his brother is basically winning at love right now.

So that Edward wouldn’t be the only one with a girl to go on about, John decided to buy an air stewardess some earrings, but we can’t help but think he did it mostly to get one up on his bro.

“We just landed in London and we are so happy to be back. I met a girl called Corrine I got her a pair of earrings for being being absolutely jepic and jexy,” John has said in a new video diary.

“We had to leave Stockholm, I didn’t want to leave Stockholm because I still haven’t found my girl. Crazy, because I went to Stockholm trying to find The One but i didn’t find The One this time,” he added.

Copyright [MTV]

But John then met Corrine on the flight back to London and was inspired to buy her a gift, “On the flight back I found a girl called Corrine. She’s great, a really, really pleasant girl and I was hugely surprised because I lost all hope in Stockholm. But then she came by with a little trolly and I was like ahhhhh, woooaaaaah.

“I actually felt like becoming a professional pilot so she could ride my cockpit. Uh-oh, just joking… anyway back to the story…I bought her a pair of earrings because I feel like she could be like queen you know.”

Copyright [MTV]

Which actually sounds romantic and cute, until John basically fesses up to the fact that he did it because he’s jealous of Edward’s relationship with Sabina,

“We’ve landed in London, I'm excited about being in London and the journey is going great. Edward is always talking about Sabina, Sabina, Sabina and I saw this girl Corinne so Edward I’ve got a girl to talk about as well now.”

See what we mean about the whole jealously thing?

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Oh no! Marnie gets stood up on a double date on Single AF