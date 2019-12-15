Mason Disick Just Ignited A Feud With Jeffree Star After Shading Him Online

Mason Disick is in the middle of his first celebrity feud after taking to social-media to drag Jeffree Star.

The 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick recently launched an Instagram page without the permission of his parents. Although it’s since been deleted, fans are now sharing clips from a Live he took part in alongside YouTuber Addison Rae.

During their conversation, Mason answered a fan question about his favourite beauty vlogger: “Well I don’t really watch makeup YouTubers, but I think James [Charles] - he’s really nice. Because Jeffree Star is, like, spoiled AF.”

In a since-deleted tweet, Jeffree reportedly clapped back: “I had $500 in my bank account six years ago … Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully his father can educate him soon!"

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick reportedly “threw some shade” towards @JeffreeStar and called him “spoiled”. Star’s response is below. pic.twitter.com/DywUKKVOl2 — ᴋᴏᴅᴇᴇ ᴛʏʟᴇʀ (@kodeetyler) April 1, 2020

This comes a year after the YouTuber locked horns with Kylie Jenner over her “youngest self-made billionaire” accolade. At the time, he took issue with the “self-made” claim and wrote: "I declined the feature so they had to pick someone…"

Kourtney recently revealed that Mason will no longer have access to social-media: “He has an iPad and a computer for his school. … Scott and I just felt like, he’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram.

“I think it’s 13. … I think with Instagram the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments. People can be so mean."

Tbh, Mason vs Jeffree takes the gong for least expected celeb feud of 2020.