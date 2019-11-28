The Reason YouTube Fans Think Jeffree Star Is Now Feuding With Kesha

It looks like Jeffree Star might be feuding with Kesha after he deleted a tweet in support of her latest project.

Fans of the YouTuber noticed that he’d hit the unfollow button on her Twitter profile, with people speculating about why he might’ve fallen out with the singer. Their theory is that it has something to do with her make-up brand, Kesha Rose Beauty.

The Dramageddon scandal featuring Tati Westbrook also comes into play here, with Kesha recently being announced to star in an upcoming YouTube collaboration with James Charles.

ICYMI, at the time of the epic online feud, Jeffree had publicly sided with Tati and made some disparaging remarks about James.

Public opinion shifted when James published a YouTube video denying the accusations of inappropriate behaviour levelled against him, with Jeffree later admitting that he shouldn’t have waded into the debate at all.

Now that he’s apparently unfollowed Kesha, fans are getting vocal: “First it was James. Now it’s @KeshaRose, wow …you really know how to piss off people. Hell you even lost Tati as a close friend.

“No wonder she didn’t send you PR. Because you completely throw people to the side when they choose someone over you," one person wrote.

Another said: “Sis faked having receipts on the James Charles situation until he was cornered and decided to 'grow and move past it', but suddenly unfollows Kesha when she works with James for a Youtube video.”

Yikes. Maybe there's another explanation for the unfollow?