CBB’s Jemma Lucy Reveals She’s Trying To Rebuild Her Troubled Relationship With Her Mum 

Get ready to feel a little bit sorry for feisty Ex On The Beach star Jemma Lucy. The reality star, who is currently in the Celebrity Big Brother house, has revealed details of her difficult relationship with her mother and it's all a bit heartbreaking.

Jemma, who was expelled from several schools as a child and even appeared on Channel 4’s Brat Camp in 2005 - told The Sun, “I felt my parents favoured my sister over me, especially when I was a child.

“I think the way I behaved all through school and my teenage years was a big reflection of that. I was crying out for attention from my mum, all I wanted was to be important in her eyes,” she has said.

“My first tattoo caused upset between me and my mum. I was only 14 - she told me in no uncertain terms that she was not happy about it and if I went through with it she would never speak to me again.

“I know in my heart she isn’t being nasty or horrible, it’s just not how she was brought up and not the views she was raised on in her generation. I just wish she could be happy that I’m happy.”

Jemma has also revealed that she wasn’t on speaking terms with her mother after falling out a year ago, but has been trying to rebuild their relationship.

“It was the longest time I have not spoken to her for and it was really tough so I reached out to her and slowly we are getting there.

“Our broken relationship really hurts her as much as it hurts me and I know we both love and want one another in our lives. It’s going to take some time but I really hope we can get to a good place. All I want is to have my mum in my life.”

See, we said you’d feel sorry for Jemma.

