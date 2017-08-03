Jemma Lucy

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Chantelle Connelly Just Drop A Major Hint She's About To Enter The House!?

Jemma Lucy could be set for a dramatic showdown with her ex.

Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 11:46

Hot on the heels of Chantelle Connelly going on that ruthless rant about Jemma Lucy, rumours are now swirling that the Geordie Shore star could be set to confront her ex in the Celebrity Big Brother house. 

These two haven't exactly seen eye-to-eye since their split, with Chantelle taking to Twitter on the opening night of the Channel 5 to show to brand Jemma "a dog" and to offer up a pretty brutal review of her privates.

Snapchat/JemmaLucy

Hinting that she'd quite like to experience a showdown in the house itself, Chantelle then began RTing a bunch of fans who claimed that she'd "shake that sh*t" up if producers decided to draft her in. Hmm. 

This comes after Jemma's ex David Hawley branded her "absolute venom" and follows Chantelle's decision to defend her rant about Jemma by saying she can "write whatever the f**k" she likes. Oh boy. 

No word on whether this will late addition will actually become a reality, but Chantelle has come forward to say that viewers are definitely "in for a treat" when it comes to her daily commentary of Jemma's antics. 

Now get checking out a bunch of shocking facts about the CBB housemates: 

