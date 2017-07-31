Jemma Lucy

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Makes Shocking Botox Confession During Revealing Game

The EOTB babe was happy to tell her fellow housemates about what she's had done.

Friday, August 4, 2017 - 11:35

Jemma Lucy wasn’t afraid to make a botox related confession in the Celebrity Big Brother house this week, as she admitted to having had a ‘f**k lot’ for the past nine years.

During a weird version of Mr and Mrs, the housemates took it in turns to ask different pairs of celebs a series of questions.

And of course Jemma and Brandi Glanville’s were all about plastic surgery and botox, because that’s just the obvious choice.

‘I’ve had a f**king lot... I’ve had Botox four times a year since I was 20, and I’m 29, so nine years of Botox,’ the Ex On The Beach babe admitted, leaving housemates to work out that that's 36 lots of injections.

My @semipermanentmakeupbymolly is the onlyyyyyy girl for eyebrows!! Can't even deal they are perfect💙💋 done using the new micro blading technique 💯🔹

Though Brandi tried her hardest to trump Jemma’s admission, adding: ‘I’ve only had my boobs done and my vagina tightened.’ Sorry, you’ve had your vagina what now?

Not forgeting the face fillers she later added, though apparently they don't count in her books.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.

Check out some absolutely crazy facts about the housemates below >>>

