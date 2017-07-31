Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Makes Shocking Botox Confession During Revealing Game

Jemma Lucy wasn’t afraid to make a botox related confession in the Celebrity Big Brother house this week, as she admitted to having had a ‘f**k lot’ for the past nine years.

During a weird version of Mr and Mrs, the housemates took it in turns to ask different pairs of celebs a series of questions.

And of course Jemma and Brandi Glanville’s were all about plastic surgery and botox, because that’s just the obvious choice.

‘I’ve had a f**king lot... I’ve had Botox four times a year since I was 20, and I’m 29, so nine years of Botox,’ the Ex On The Beach babe admitted, leaving housemates to work out that that's 36 lots of injections.

Though Brandi tried her hardest to trump Jemma’s admission, adding: ‘I’ve only had my boobs done and my vagina tightened.’ Sorry, you’ve had your vagina what now?

Not forgeting the face fillers she later added, though apparently they don't count in her books.

