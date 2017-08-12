Jemma Lucy

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He Makes Up With Sarah Harding

Jemma Lucy wasn’t happy after Paul and Sarah talked through their issues

Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 13:41

Shocked face! Jemma Lucy’s got into yet another spat in the Celebrity Big Brother house - this time with Paul Danan. 

The Ex On The Beach star was pretty furious, and all because Paul tried to make amends with Sarah Harding after an argument they’d had earlier. 

After Paul and Sarah hugged it out, Paul went on to tell Jemma that she should stop going on about all the Sarah drama. Jemma didn’t take this advice too well. 

“Your s**t goes on for hours and hours as well. You f**king slag her off every day and then hug her the next f**king minute,” ranted Jemma. 

Trying to calm the situation down Paul said, “You don't have to fight me, why are you? Don't shout at me, don't be threatening or shout at me.”

So yeah, that remark didn’t please Jemma either. She hit back, “F**k off man, you're a little rat, you're a little snaky rat – I'll f**king shout at you if I want to. You're a little rat.”

There is no shortage of drama in this year’s CBB house.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5

Words: Olivia Cooke

These facts about this year’s Celebrity Big Brother housemates are so shocking you just HAVE to watch….

Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A 'Snaky Rat' After He And Sarah Harding Make Up

