Jemma Lucy

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Teases New Calendar With Sexy Lingerie Pics

Jemma has given fans a sneak peek at her new calendar

Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 10:54

Jemma Lucy fans can now spend 2018 with the Ex On The Beach star in their house! Sort of anyway, because the tattoo-loving model has a new calendar out. 

And the Celebrity Big Brother star has quite literally teased fans by sharing a couple of images from her new calendar - and as you’d expect she looks, like, ridiculously hot.

In one pic she’s swearing a teenie tiny black bra and undies, and in another she’s squeezed into a skintight, laced up black body. 

2018 calendar coming soon 👀💯

While she was on Celebrity Big Brother Jemma actually complained that being in the house was taking it’s toll on her looks. 

“I'm getting a flat a**, my bum is going because I'm not doing squats. My skin is f***ing disgusting. My head is gone,” she complained to the other housemates. 

“I don't want to be in here with a spotty flat a** and fat stomach. I'm just used to looking after myself a lot better,” she added. 

Well, we haven’t, er, spotted any spots so it looks like everything’s all back to normal now. And Jemma is certainly giving us a good chance to check with these pics.

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH!  Ahhh, young love! Geordie Shore lasses are totally loved up RN

Jemma Lucy shares teaser images from 2018 calendar

Jemma Lucy shares teaser images from 2018 calendar

