Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Teases New Calendar With Sexy Lingerie Pics

Jemma Lucy fans can now spend 2018 with the Ex On The Beach star in their house! Sort of anyway, because the tattoo-loving model has a new calendar out.

And the Celebrity Big Brother star has quite literally teased fans by sharing a couple of images from her new calendar - and as you’d expect she looks, like, ridiculously hot.

In one pic she’s swearing a teenie tiny black bra and undies, and in another she’s squeezed into a skintight, laced up black body.

While she was on Celebrity Big Brother Jemma actually complained that being in the house was taking it’s toll on her looks.

“I'm getting a flat a**, my bum is going because I'm not doing squats. My skin is f***ing disgusting. My head is gone,” she complained to the other housemates.

“I don't want to be in here with a spotty flat a** and fat stomach. I'm just used to looking after myself a lot better,” she added.

Well, we haven’t, er, spotted any spots so it looks like everything’s all back to normal now. And Jemma is certainly giving us a good chance to check with these pics.

Words: Olivia Cooke

