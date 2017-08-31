Jemma Lucy

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy’s Seriously NSFW Celebrity Sex Pod Question Will Leave You Shocked

Jemma Lucy never fails to shock.

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 17:06

Let's face it, Ex On The Beach babe Jemma Lucy isn't exactly one to bite her tongue. Still, we couldn't help but feel a bit shook when she unleashed a totally unfiltered question upon the Celebrity Sex Pod.

In scenes that will air in tonight's episode on 5STAR, the reality veteran takes to the infamous Sex Pod sofa to make some enquiries about the taste of her... nether regions.

Luckily you don't have to wait until tonight to hear Jemma's question, since you can watch the exclusive clip right here:

Jem kicked back with her shoes off as she casually asked: "I've heard all these rumours. Does the food I eat effect the way I taste, because obviously I want to taste nice?"

The inquisitive hun clearly wasn't on about offering herself up for dinner in a Jemma flavoured stew, but the Sex Pod proceeded to ask exactly which part she was looking to enhance the flavour on.

Afternoon u lot 😎

Afternoon u lot 😎

A post shared by Jemma Lucy (@jemlucy) on

Jemma then kindly spells out that she is actually referring to her 'fanny' - thanks for clearing that up!

"I've never had a complaint, but also when a guy's gone down on me and then kisses me afterwards obviously I can then taste it and it tastes nice, but first-hand I just want to make sure it tastes extra nice."

Talk about TMI.

Jemma then goes on to reveal that she's heard curry would have a pretty undesirable effect flavour-wise, while she reckons pineapple juice and strawberries could aid her in her quest for a tasty downstairs.

5STAR

 So what is the truth? Do we need to tone down the curry? Are strawberries our new best friends? We'll just have to tune in tonight to find out.

Catch Celebrity Sex Pod on 5STAR Wednesday's at 10pm.

Now why not get checking out all the Geordie Shore cast's sexual dilemma's...

 

