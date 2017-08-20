Jemma Lucy

Did Pete Wicks Actually Sleep With Jemma Lucy Weeks Before Getting With Megan McKenna?

They allegedly slept together on Christmas day in 2015. Allegedly!

Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 14:24

Rumours about Megan McKenna’s man Pete Wicks and Jemma Lucy started during this summer’s Celebrity Big Brother, and they’re just not going away. 

We have Sam Thompson to blame for this. While he was in the CBB house with Jemma he asked if she’d ever slept with Pete. She remained silent on the subject, and her refusal to answer just fuelled the speculation.

The Sun now claims to have proof that something did go on, as they’ve obtained a series of text messages between Jemma and an unnamed friend. 

“Have you seen what Pete has said? What an idiot!,” says the friend in a text to Jemma. “He said you didn’t sleep with him! What a rat,” the friend explains in another message. 

“What a f***king liar. He could of just said nothing like I did in the house. Sick of these p****s,” replied a clearly furious Jemma. 

She then adds, “We were chilling on Xmas Day together [a] couple of years ago and ended up sleeping together! They’re all liars, I can’t be a***d with them,” the Ex On The Beach star finishes.

If it is all true then Jemma and Pete’s encounter happened just a few weeks before he first got together with Megan. 

Meanwhile, Pete recently claimed in Ok Magazine that he doesn’t really know Jemma, “We don’t know each other. I’ve seen her out years ago and that was it.”

This is more dramz than the average episode of a reality TV show. 

 





