Jemma Lucy

Everyone’s Talking About The Dress Jemma Lucy Wore At The Celebrity Big Brother Final

And she also spoke out about her feelings for winner Sarah Harding

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 15:44

Last night Sarah Harding won Celebrity Big Brother. And today all anyone can talk about is Jemma Lucy’s dress.

Copyright [Getty]

We’re used to seeing plenty of the Ex On The Beach star, but her finale outfit was just, like, whoa! She about managed to avoid a serious wardrobe malfunction. Phew!

As for her feelings about winner Sarah Harding, Jem made it clear that she thought a different housemate should have won. 

Copyright [Getty]

“Sarah was just a negative person. I saw that and didn't want to be around it,” she said during Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

“Personally, I think Sam should have won. I think he was the most genuine person in the house, along with a lot of other people,” she continued. 

Back to the hotel with my homies @amelialily11 and @realchadjohnson

Back to the hotel with my homies @amelialily11 and @realchadjohnson

A post shared by Jemma Lucy (@jemlucy) on

“I think Sarah... to be honest, no, I don't think she deserves to win, I just think she's got a lot of fans,” she finished.

Well, at least Jemma is always honest.

Words: Olivia Cooke 

