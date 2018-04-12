Jemma Lucy Reveals Gory Details Of Her 'Excruciating' Bum Lift Surgeries But Vows To Have Multiple More Ops

Jemma Lucy has never made a secret of her Brazilian bum lift surgeries, of which she's had four to date.

But now the former Ex On The Beach babe has revealed all the gory details behind the operation, and honestly, we're in pain for her.

The reality star chatted to Closer magazine, telling them she's nowhere near done with the procedure: "I know in my head what I want to look like and I'm not anywhere near it."

"I don't think I ever will be, but until I physically can't [keep going under the knife] any more, then I'm going to keep doing it."

Jemma has vowed to undergo the operation again and again, despite describing it as as "excruciating."

The process involves performing liposuction on other parts of the body before injecting the fat that has been retrieved into the bum and thigh area.

But before you can do that, you need to gain weight: "I have to put on weight before each operation so they have some fat to take out," said Jemma.

"This time around, I put on a stone, going from 9st to 10st, and had to stuff my face for weeks. I was getting up at night to eat and had to stuff my face for weeks."

But it's the pain that's got us thinking 'no thanks'.

She said: "There was one point after the surgery when I closed my eyes and thought 'I don't care if I don't wake up after this'."

"I think it was partly the strong painkillers I was on making me think like that, but it was excruciating," she added.

She continued: "One of the machines they use strips the fat from your stomach muscles and that's what hurts the most afterwards."

While in that moment the last thing Jemma is thinking about is doing it all over again, but once she's recovered she always sets her sights on going bigger.

"Every time I do it, I think, 'I'm never doing this again', but once I'm recovered I always say 'Actually I want it bigger'."

"I think I'll always want it bigger," she added.

Jemma has admitted she feels she suffers from body dysmorphia and opened up about the vicious cycle the surgical route can be.

"When I've had an operation, I think, 'why am I doing this to myself? What is wrong with me?' It's a constant cycle of the build-up to the op, the pain and wishing I'd never done it, then wishing my bum was bigger again."

|t goes without saying that surgery is not a decision that should ever be made lightly, and there are countless risks involved.

Find out more about body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), including ways to get help, on the Mind website.