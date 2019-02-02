Furious Jemma Lucy Blasts Trolls After She’s Accused Of Faking Her Pregnancy

Jemma Lucy has hit out at people shaming the size of her baby bump after trolls criticised the shape of her body in a recent bathroom selfie.

The former Ex On The Beach star is almost six months pregnant with her first child and is understandably pretty defensive when it comes to people analysing the shape of her changing figure.

After posting a picture of herself in her undies on Instagram, one fan came forward to state: “You don't look pregnant here?"

Even though the fan later clarified that they didn’t mean anything “negative” by the remark, the 30-year-old still had something to say about anyone judging the size of her bump.

"Well I'm sick of people saying i (don't) look pregnant! that's how I feel. Don't like it F**k off,” she replied.

Jemma later took to Instagram Stories to share a pan of her stomach alongside the comment: “Another thing that's winding me up is people asking me where's your bump gone, why do you look pregnant in some pics and not others.

She added: "I don't know! I don't know why. Obviously I did a pregnancy shoot and I had to push my stomach out a little bit but it's just the way my body is. I just don't really have one yet."

Jemma previously opened up to The Sun about her “shock” upon finding out that she was pregnant and said that she thought long and hard about her decision before deciding to keep the baby.